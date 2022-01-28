SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Hastings College women’s basketball team made history Tuesday night in the championship game of the NAIA Div. II national tournament by becoming the first team to win three national tournament championships.
HC used the same formula during the championship game, as what the team had used to advance to the title tilt, using a stifling defense to shut down College of the Ozarks 58-39 in front of more than 1,800 fans at the Tyson Event Center.
The title is the third in five years for the Broncos (2002, 2003, 2006) and is the sixth straight for a team from the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Tuesday’s win also brings HC to a tie with Saint Francis (Ind.) for the most wins in the tournament’s history — with 20.
“This just shocks me,” said HC coach Tony Hobson, who was named the NAIA Div. II coach of the year and has tallied an impressive 18-2 career record in five national tournament appearances. “I didn’t think we have played consistent enough as a team to do this over a stretch of five games. We played solid. We didn’t have a bad game.”
After turning in its most impressive defensive performance during Monday’s semifinal win over Northwestern, the Broncos held Ozarks of Point Lookout, Mo., 40 points under its season scoring average of 79. The Bobcats were held to just 27 percent shooting (15-for-54) for the game and turned the ball over 21 times in the contest.
“I think the kids played with a sense of urgency. We’re not good enough to outscore people, so we knew that we had to play this good defensively or we were going home,” Hobson said. “These kids have heard the fairy tale about our back-to-back championships, and they wanted to be a part of it. They buckled down and got it done.”
Katie Dent, who took home the tournament’s MVP honors, went head-to-head with Ozarks star 6-foot, 3-inch Kara Painter. The Bobcat senior finished with a game-high 19 points and 10 rebounds (recording her 23rd double-double of the season), but the Bronco defense didn’t allow another player to reach double figures in scoring.
Dent tallied six steals, eight points and a game-high 13 rebounds. She finished the five-game tournament with 67 rebounds, setting a new tournament record. In her tournament, career, she has tallied 113 boards, which is good for fifth all-time.
“What is there to say? It’s truly amazing,” said Dent, who was a freshman on HC’s 2003 championship team. “It just doesn’t seem real. And then, when they announced that I was the tournament MVP, I knew that it couldn’t be real.
“There were points during the season that we would play well, but then we would slack off. It was a real up-and-down season. Then, once we got here I think everyone got a taste for this. Everything game together at the right time for us.”
The 39 points scored by Ozarks in the game is the lowest output in championship game history and 14 points less than their previous season-low. It was also just the second loss of the year for Ozarks (33-2), which hadn’t loss since a Dec. 28 game against Concordia (Calif.), snapping a school-record 24-game win streak.
Hastings (31-6) used a 17-1 run, after trailing 12-9, to build an insurmountable 19-12 lead at the 8:34 mark of the first half.
Senior Lynnze Martinsen, junior Stacy Svoboda and freshmen Ali Clouse and Kay Broekemeier each scored four points in the run. Martinsen finished with a team-high 15 points, earning first-team all-tournament honors. Svoboda tallied 12 points, as she received second-team all-tournament honors.
“Three championships — that’s why I picked to come to this school,” said Martinsen who was a freshman during HC’s last championship season. “Before the game, I just kept thinking about how I never thought this would be my last game. It was my last shoot-around and my last pre-game meal. There’s no better way to go out.”
Ozarks cut HC’s 30-23 halftime lead to five points with a quick bucket to open the second half. But the Broncos responded, as freshman Rachael Van Kirk hit a three-pointer from the corner on an inbounds pass, and Martinsen followed with a drive and a score on the team’s next possession.
The Bobcats later cut the lead to nine points with 3:24 left to play, 48-39, before the Broncos closed the game with a 10-0 run to wrap up the championship.
“It’s so hard getting the first (championship) I never dreamed of getting three,” Hobson said. “For me, this is the most satisfying of the three because it was so unexpected. In my wildest dreams, I didn’t think we could have won it with this team because I didn’t think we had the scoring punch. But we got through to the girls that we had to win by playing defense.”
Clouse finished with eight points, all of which came in the first half. Broekemeier tallied seven points, and Maggie Schmaderer and Van Kirk added four points each in the win.
The Broncos held an 18-5 advantage in points scored off of turnovers, a 10-2 advantage in second-chance points, and the HC bench outscored the Ozarks bench 12-0.
Magan Curry, who received the tournament’s hustle award, tallied eight points for Ozarks, which advanced to the championship game for the first time in the school’s history. The Ozarks men’s team did manage to capture the NAIA Div. II national championship Tuesday night with a 74-56 win over Huntington University (Ind.).
Hastings College (58)
Katie Dent 3-4 2-2 8, Kay Broekemeier 2-14 2-2 7, Maggie Schmaderer 1-9 1-2 4, Lynnze Martinsen 5-13 3-4 15, Stacy Svoboda 5-9 2-2 12, Jenna Holt 0-0 0-0 0, Rachael Van Kirk 1-6 1-3 4, Sarah Cambridge 0-0 0-0 0, Amanda Gowen 0-0 0-0 0, Ellen Jorgenson 0-0 0-0 0, Molly Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah Kucera 0-0 0-0 0, Ali Clouse 2-2 4-4 8, Jeanne Houchin 0-0 0-0 0, Jeanne Houchin 0-0 0-0 0, Team 19-57 15-19 58.
College of the Ozarks (39)
Allison Rader 2-7 0-0 4, Cara Painter 8-19 2-3 19, Josie Sparkman 1-5 0-0 2, Janessa DeMuth 2-11 0-0 6, Magan Curry 2-6 2-2 8, Lindsey Messick 0-2 0-0 0, Jessie Toler 0-0 0-0 0, Ashley McCormick 0-0 0-0 0, Stephanie Lemons 0-0 0-0 0, Bethany Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0, Rebekah Howard 0-4 0-0 0, Team 15-54 4-5 39.
Halftime score — HC 30, OZ 23. Three-point field goals — HC 5-26 (Broekemeier 1-10, Schmaderer 1-6, Martinsen 2-7, Van Kirk 1-3), OZ 5-22 (Rader 0-1, Painter 1-4, Sparkman 0-2, DeMuth 2-8, Curry 2-6, Messick 0-1). Rebounds — HC 40 (Dent 13), OZ 40 (Painter 10). Assists — HC 6 (Schmaderer 2), OZ 11 (Sparkman 3, DeMuth 3). Turnovers — HC 10, OZ 21. Total fouls — HC 10, OZ 17. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none. Attendance — 1,868.
Martinsen named All-American
ERIK BUDERUS
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Hastings College women’s basketball team was going to need a U-Haul to carry back all of its hardware, honors and trophies after winning the NAIA Div. II national tournament championship 58-39 over College of the Ozarks Tuesday night at the Tyson Event Center.
Senior Katie Dent earned first-team all-tournament honors and brought home the tournament’s top MVP honors after helping lead the Broncos to their third title in school history.
With the defense carrying the Broncos through each of the five games, it was only fitting that Dent receive the honor.
She set the tournament record with 64 rebounds in the team’s five games, breaking the former mark of 61 set by Erica Hayes of Shawnee State (1999).
But, it was her in-your-face defense against some of the top players in the country that lifted her to the honor over some of the tournament’s most prolific scorers.
In Monday’s semifinal, Dent held Northwestern sophomore Deb Remmerde to just 22 points. It was the lowest offensive output for Remmerde in the tournament, who had scored 42, 42 and 38 points in the team’s previous three games. She was also limited to just two three-pointers, after she entered the game with 20 in the three previous games combined.
And Tuesday, despite giving up six inches to College of the Ozarks’ 6-foot, 3-inch Kara Painter, Dent did it again. Painter, tallied just 19 points, and was limited to seven in the second half.
“This (championship) is very special because it’s the last one. It was so emotional because it was the last for everything,” said Dent, who finished her career as HC’s second all-time leading rebounder (964). “They don’t just give these things away.
“It wasn’t just me; though, it was a total team effort.”
Dent is just the second player in school history to received the tournament MVP honor, joining Elizabeth Herbek (2003). Dent received honorable mention All-American honors.
Martinsen, who was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference player of the year, also earned first-team all-tournament honors. She also received first-team All-American honors. The senior from St. Paul scored a team-high 15 points in the championship, finishing with 78 points in the tournament. She was also second in the tournament, behind Dent, with 12 steals.
Martinsen caps her career at HC as the second all-time leading scorer with 1,787 career points. She also set the single season school record this season with 96 three-pointers made.
Martinsen also finished second in the career steals category (331), while Dent finishes fifth (278).
Junior Stacy Svoboda received second-team all-tournament honors while tallying 65 points in HC’s five games. Her 12 points in Tuesday’s championship win lifted her to 15th on HC’s all-time career scoring list with 1,149 points.
Bronco coach Tony Hobson was named as the NAIA Div. II coach of the year for the third time. He is the only coach to have earned the honor three times.
In a surprising announcement, Northwestern’s Deb Remmerde was named as the NAIA Div. II national player of the year. The honor was unexpected because she did not earn conference player of the year honors. All five of the previous GPAC player of the year winners were named as the national player of the year.
Shay Burk and Darran Fowler
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Erin Dent couldn’t hold back the tears Tuesday night after hugging her daughter.
Katie Dent had just played the last game of her senior year at Hastings College, the women’s basketball team just won a national championship and, to top it off, she was named the most valuable player of the tournament, breaking the record for total rebounds in the process.
That’s enough to make any mom cry.
“I’m tickled to death for her,” Erin said following the Broncos’ 58-39 win over College of the Ozarks in the NAIA Div. II national championship game at the Tyson Event Center. “I love her … what a good girl. She has been so easy, and I’m so proud of her. What a great way to go out.”
Erin wasn’t going to miss this game for the world — or any of the games the Broncos played at the national tournament, for that matter.
The Dent family operates a ranch near Mullen, and it’s calving season. With no tournament games played Sunday, Erin went home to help on the ranch then returned to Sioux City on Monday for HC’s semifinal game. The team won, so she stayed for Tuesday’s championship game, as well.
“The heck with cattle, I wasn’t going to miss this,” she said.
“They’re a young, little team, and I’m just so pleased for them. They’ve worked so hard.”
Meanwhile, at the other end of the arena, Becky Hobson was still in the same seat where she calmly watched the game — about five rows up behind the team bench. Becky, with her two children next to her, was soaking it all in, enjoying the moment. On the court directly in front of her, husband and HC coach Tony Hobson was being interviewed on camera by a TV station reporter.
“It’s amazing … just with so many young girls playing,” Becky said, smiling. “We weren’t sure how the season was going to go. They had some rough times. But when it got to the tournament, they came together and did what they needed to do.”
Her husband puts in a lot time during the season, preparing for each game and recruiting for the future. It’s time taken away from family.
“The family pays a sacrifice, but this is when it pays off,” Becky said. “The kids will have memories for the rest of their lives of the things they did at the national tournament.”
Standing at the top of the arena with the slightest look of longing on her face was former HC Bronco Elizabeth Herbek.
Watching the Bronco players celebrate the win brought tears to her eyes.
“It brings back a lot of memories,” she said. “You just want to be out there.”
Herbek had experienced the joy of winning twice when the Broncos won back-to-back national titles in 2002 and 2003.
She was named the tournament’s MVP and NAIA Div. II Player of the Year in 2003, her senior year.
Herbek, who lives in Omaha, said she still keeps up with how her former team is doing.
“And, of course, I’ve got to watch what Coach Hobson is doing,” she said.
She drove to Sioux City, Iowa, from Omaha for both Saturday’s game against Dakota State and Tuesday’s championship game.
“This team has accomplished so much and yet they’re so young,” Herbek said. “That’s good, though.”
Losing seniors is always difficult, she said, but the future looks bright.
“They’ve got to feel great about the years coming up,” she said.
HC athletic director Fran Hummel had a difficult time describing his emotions after the game, mostly because he was losing his voice from cheering for the team through the tournament.
“Unbelievable,” he said, hoarsely. “They played their hearts out. They’re just great kids.
“Their defense has just been remarkable. They had it from one end of the court to the other.”
For HC president Phil Dudley, the game was the culmination of an exciting season.
“We have a great program,” he said. “All the credit goes to the coaches and players.”
In between celebrating with parents and other fans, Dudley congratulated the team.
“Great win, girls, great win,” he shouted to them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.