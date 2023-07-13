NAIA fourth-ranked Hastings College continued its regular season dominance Thursday night with a come-from-behind 34-30 win over No. 17 Huron (S.D.) University.
After trailing 30-21 early in the fourth quarter, the Broncos scored twice in the final eight minutes.
The game winner — a 20-yard pass from Josh Miller to Travis Soucie with 42 seconds left — sent the crowd of 3,468 who showed up to help dedicate HC’s new Lloyd Wilson Field into a frenzy.
“Huron came on the blitz so I thought we had the right play called,” Soucie said. “I caught the ball and turned around and saw an open field. “Pat (Trader) and Daniel (Woodburn) threw a couple of great blocks for me and I was able to take it in for the score.”
The drive began on the Broncos’ 16-yard line with 2:36 remaining in the game.
Souce, who rushed for 129 yards and scored for touchdowns, kept the drive alive with a 22-yard run on a second-and-10 play at the Hastings 28-yard line.
The Broncos also received help from Huron on the final drive.
The Screaming Eagles committed two crucial defensive holding penalties that resulted in Bronco first downs.
Huron built its largest lead of the game with 12:36 remaining in the contest. Huron quarterback Casey Veenhof gave the Screaming Eagles a 30-21 lead with a 1-yard touchdown run.
The Broncos responded as Miller scored on a 14-yard touchdown run with 8:02 remaining.
Hastings marched 74 yards in 4:25 for the score.
Bo Bienkowski kept the Broncos going with a 15-yard run on a third-and-4 play from the Huron 32-yard line.
“Bo came in as a fresh back and provided us with an increase in speed,” Hastings head coach Ross Els said. “It’s nice to have the 1-2 punch that we have with Bo and Travis.”
Things could have been different in the fourth quarter, but the Screaming Eagles failed to convert on any of their five extra-point opportunities in the game. Huron missed three PAT kicks and two two-point conversion attempts.
“Hastings made the plays when they needed to,” Huron head coach Paul Troth said. “We made too many mistakes with our kicking game and had a couple of costly penalties. These are the types of mistakes that couldn’t afford to beat a team like Hastings.”
Hastings opened the game with a score on its first possession. Soucie scored on a 28-yard run just under three minutes into the game.
Huron responded with a 7-yard TD run from Venhof.
Soucie added two more touchdowns in the second quarter. The senior scored on runs of two and six yards — and the final one coming with 42 seconds left in the second quarter to give HC a 21-18 halftime lead.
The Screaming Eagles’ defense held Hastings scoreless in the third quarter while tailback Jeff Mikowski added a 5-yard TD run for Huron.
“You could see the momentum of Huron,” Els said. “They wanted to come in here tonight and beat the fourth-ranked team in the nation. They ran their offensive bootleg and it gave our defense troubles.”
The Broncos’ defense held strong in the fourth quarter as Huron threatened to put the game away.
HC’s defense implemented its goal-line defense during Huron’s final two possessions. Huron was able to drive into HC territory each time, but each time the Broncos held.
With 5:30 remaining, HC stopped Huron with a fourth-and-1 at the 39. The Broncos’ pressure defense forced Huron to punt from midfield on their next possession.
“We aren’t going to be the same team we were in 1999,” Els said. “We won’t beat teams by 30 points. But we will be in position to win every game.”
Game Recap
Huron ........................................ 12-6-6-6
Hastings .................................. 7-14-0-13
HA — Travis Soucie 28 run (Mark Jellen kick), 12:14
HU — Casey Veenhof 1 run (kick failed), 2:00
HU — Veenhof 7 run (pass failed), 00:01
HA — Soucie 2 run (Josh Miller pass to John Morris), 10:29
HU — Artis Bishop 13 pass from Veenhof (kick failed), 6:58
HA — Soucie 6 run (kick failed) 00:43
HU — Jeff Mikowski 5 run (kick failed), 3:15
HU — Veenhof 1 run (pass failed), 12:36
HA — Miller 14 run (Jellen kick), 8:02
HA Soucie 20 pass from Miller (pass fail), 00:42
Statistics HC HU
First downs ......................... 24 26
Rushes-yards ..................... 57-301 40-209
Passing yards .................... 102 229
Passes ............................... 6-17-1 22-36-0
Offensive plays .................... 74 76
Total yards ........................... 403 438
Fumbles-lost ......................... 1-0 3-2
Penalties-yards .................... 8-62 9-74
Punts-average ...................... 6-36 4-37
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.