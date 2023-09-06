Destination:
Margaritaville
Hastings man proud of credentials as fan of Jimmy Buffett
JOHN HUTHMACHER
It started with a boat ride. A tape of the recording “Fruitcakes,” played while cruising on the boat of his father and stepmother in Indiana, turned Hastings resident Dan Peters into what is commonly referred to among Jimmy Buffett fans as a “Parrothead.”
Peters, 34, an executive account adviser at Credit Management, has been following the internationally famous island escapism-style singer since high school. He has seen him in concert 20 times, traveling to Indianapolis, New York City, Omaha, Atlanta, Chicago, Kansas City and Denver in the process.
A longtime member of Buffett fan clubs in Omaha and New York, he co-founded the Lincoln Chapter of Buffett followers, “The Corn Republic Parrothead Club,” in 2009.
Peters’ home is a virtual shrine to his favorite entertainer, featuring autographed photos and memorabilia on display from wall to wall.
“The goal of the house, as tactfully as possible, is to be able to stand anywhere in the house and see something that’s Jimmy Buffett-related,” he said. “It has posters, autographs and items that I picked up either on the Internet or charity auctions, and trinkets I’ve picked up over the years, as well.”
Tickets for Buffett concert No. 21 in Indianapolis on June 26 are already secured, with hopes of taking in a second summer show in the Midwest, provided Buffett adds one to his touring schedule in the coming months.
The concerts have become a family tradition of sorts, with stepmother Janie Peters and half-sister Annie Peters joining him most summers at the shows.
“Anyone who I can drag along with me,” he said. “My dad, Dave Peters, tried it one year, but it’s not his thing.”
An intrigal part of the show experience is the pre-game tailgate party held a few hours before Buffett and his band take the stage to perform. To Dan, it’s a chance to “party with a purpose,” a popular slogan among Buffett fans.
“There’s a whole tailgating experience which those in Nebraska can appreciate,” he said. “There are people grilling burgers, having cocktails, playing games, and as soon as you walk up to them they’re your best friend. Jimmy is a master at marketing and has a team of people roaming those parking lots providing samples (of merchandise for sale), ‘encouraging the brand’ so to speak.
“It’s just such a fun experience. You want to make sure you get there a couple hours early at least. You can escape the world for a little bit at these shows, and ultimately, who wouldn’t want to do that?”
Technically speaking, Peters did briefly encounter Buffett up close during a fan gathering celebrating the release of his record, “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” in Omaha on May 15, 2004. And while Buffett did sign a 45 record for him, he still doesn’t consider the encounter a genuine face-to-face experience.
“There was no handshake, and there was no photo or introduction,” he said. “So when asked, I say, ‘No, I have not met him.’ It’s on the list, though. And it will happen.”
Peters has met and spent time with Buffett’s band backstage during pre-show parties. He has twice been contacted by Buffett staff members in response to inquiries he has made about the artist.
A former employee at Hastings College, he attempted to recruit Buffett to teach a J-term course, but was told his schedule wouldn’t allow it.
He’s even received free tickets to a Buffett show. But face time with his favorite artist has eluded him to this point.
“Jimmy just doesn’t do meet-and-greets,” he said. “I read somewhere if Jimmy went out and had a beer with every person who said they’d love to have a beer with him, he’d be out a long time.”
