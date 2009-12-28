Two out-of-state families traveling together in separate vehicles took refuge in an abandoned house during the blizzard Friday afternoon after getting stuck on U.S. Highway 6 west of Hastings.
Investigator Glenn Kemp with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle driven by Terry Schukei of Las Cruses, N.M., struck a vehicle already snowbound on the road near Pawliday Inn Kennels, 5210 W. U.S. Highway 6.
Schukei’s son, Nathan Schukei, who is from Minnesota, then ran into his father’s vehicle.
Kemp said the eight members of the two families, which included two small children, broke into a nearby abandoned house to take refuge until the sheriff’s office could respond.
Karyn Schukei, Nathan’s wife, said the families had visited Audrey and Wesly Schukei at The Kensington, 233 N. Hastings Ave., on Christmas morning.
“We had driven into Hastings that morning,” she said. “We decided to leave to get back before the roads got worse.”
As they left to head back to the family farmstead where they had been staying, they encountered white-out conditions from the blowing snow when the accident occurred.
After the initial impact, she said Nathan’s truck rear-ended Terry’s vehicle, which had the rear window smashed out, causing the air bags to deploy. Karyn said it appears both vehicles were totaled in the collision.
The smoke released from the air bags made the occupants think the vehicle may have been on fire. They got out to find shelter.
“It was scary because the air bags went off and there was a lot of smoke,” she said. “It was a complete blizzard, and we couldn’t even see our hands in front of our faces.”
Someone spotted a farmhouse nearby and had the families head that direction to get inside and out of the highway in case more traffic came through.
Karyn said she thought someone lived in the house until she saw someone kicking the door open.
“God totally provided this empty, abandoned farmhouse,” she said. “We got inside there to stay warm.”
While there was no heat in the house, she said blocking the snow and wind helped the families keep warm. They called the sheriff’s office and had help within minutes.
Kemp said the call came in about 2:58 p.m. and he arrived to pick them up at 3:10 p.m. He took the families back to The Kensington.
After getting back to The Kensington, Karyn said she was impressed by the help offered by the retirement home.
“I freak out when I think of what we would have done if it weren’t for that house,” she said. “The experience, as awful as it was, couldn’t have ended up any better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.