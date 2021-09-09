Mike Connor was headed to Dulles International Airport outside Washington to cover the report of grounded planes when he received a call from his editor.
"There is a fire at Pentagon City," his editor said.
Connor, a staff photographer for the Washington Times in Washington, D.C., and a former Hastings Tribune intern, was then in the middle of the Pentagon aftermath.
Connor is the son of Janet Brodersen of Hastings.
Connor said he was on the east side of the building when the call came.
"I parked my car on the shoulder, jumped over the highway barriers and sprinted around the Pentagon," he said. "I didn't see the plane and I don't know why I didn't hear it.
He made it to the west side of the Pentagon with the first wave of journalists.
We were allowed really close at first," he said. "It was an unbelievable thing. There was no plane to be seen — it looked like a bomb had hit the building."
Connor said the plane had to have been in the courtyard.
"You just couldn't see a plane anywhere," he said.
Connor said he was amazed when he saw people pulling others out of the wreckage.
"It was simply unimaginable," he said.
Connor said questions were running through his head: Who? What? And, especially, Why?
"It was beyond comprehension," he said.
Then he saw police and military officers running toward the journalists.
"They told us to get back, and at first we thought it was a ploy," he said. "Then they a second plane was inbound."
A fighter jet and three military helicopters screamed through the air.
"We wondered if we were all going to see something that would change our lives," he said.
"You know something major has happened when the Pentagon was hit by a plane and it's secondary news."
The aftermath will continued.
"This next week will be chaos," he said. "There are going to be many funerals and many decisions.
Connor was headed to the Capitol Building this morning to cover meetings of Congress.
"It's said," he said. "It's just sad."
