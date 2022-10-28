Halloween Triplets

Jayda Lynn, Keegan John and Kinzie Grace Mertens, triplets of Brian and Simone (Yates) Mertens, dress up for Halloween at their home in Geneva on Oct. 24, 2005.

 Dianne Girmus/Tribune

GENEVA — When one Geneva family arrives on a doorstep for trick-or-treats tonight, the person answering the bell may do a double-take.

Er, make that a triple-take.

