GENEVA — When one Geneva family arrives on a doorstep for trick-or-treats tonight, the person answering the bell may do a double-take.
Er, make that a triple-take.
Brian and Simone Mertens plan for Halloween to be one of the first outings for their infant triplets: daughters Jayda Lynn and Kinzie Grace and son Keegan John.
While the neighboring communities of Grafton and Sutton have seen triplets in past years, the Mertens children are Geneva’s first triplets in recent memory.
The children were born June 2, joining their older sister, 31⁄2-year-old Shaylee, at home.
They were delivered by Caesarean section at St. Elizabeth Regional Medical Center in Lincoln at 35 weeks (40 is full term) following an uneventful pregancy in which their mother gained just 27 pounds.
Birth weights were 4 pounds, 12 ounces for Jayda; 4 pounds, 10 ounces for Keegan; and 4 pounds, 5 ounces for Kinzie.
Now, at nearly five months of age, the triplets are rolling over, trying to sit up and making their distinct personalities known.
Keegan tips the scales at 14.2 pounds, while his sisters each weigh 12.5.
“They all cooperate in the daily routine because they’ve learned they have to if only one person is around,” said Simone, 29, who works 15-20 hours per week as a beautician at the House of Hair in Geneva and at the Exeter Care Center.
“If they all start crying at once, I put one in the baby swing and prop bottles for the other two so they can eat. They have adjusted very well and are very good, happy babies.”
Brian, 30, works at Metal-Tech Partners in Geneva and at Geneva Super Foods.
Shock …
and adjustments
For Brian and Simone, becoming pregnant with triplets was a shock since neither of their families had any history of multiple births.
Simone described the cold January day when, at 14 weeks along, she visited her obstetrician in Lincoln and saw on an ultrasound image that she was carrying twins.
“The nurse was still checking things out, and all of a sudden she began screaming, ‘there’s three babies in here,’ ” Mertens said.
Doubling in size overnight meant adjustments in every facet of the family’s life.
These days, the typical schedule includes 20-25 diapers, 18 bottles of formula over six feedings, three to four jars of baby food and nine tablespoons of cereal.
The babies generate 10-12 loads of laundry per week.
The living room became the newborns’ bedroom for the first three months.
All three infants slept together in one crib.
Now, they sleep in the same bedroom with their older sister. Jayda and Keenan still share one crib and are known as “snuggle bugs.” Kinzie, who learned the luxury of sleeping alone during an illness, prefers to be by herself.
Among the three, Simone said, Jayda has established herself as a force with which to be reckoned.
“We call Jayda the ‘queen of the crib,’ for she has always ruled the crib,” Simone said. “She pushes the others over and is definitely our aggressive one.”
Simone said having triplets has been a bigger change for Brian than for her, because Brian has not been around as many babies in the past.
Then there was Shaylee, who was a “mama’s girl.”
“It was quite an adjustment for her, but after two weeks everything fell into place and she loves them very much,” Simone said.
The daily drill
For Simone, one big change was in her sleep schedule, which became practically non-existent.
“I was lucky to get a couple hours of sleep each night as the babies had to be fed every three hours, and it took 11⁄2 hours each time to do so,” she said. “I would barely get to sleep and it was time to start all over again.”
The day begins with getting the bottles of formula ready, then begins to roll as the hungry triplets need to be fed and dressed.
Then the babies sleep for a while.
Soon they’re up and participate in “tummy time,” where they are placed on the floor on their stomachs to strengthen their backs, necks and arms.
After they eat again, with a little luck they all will be sleepy at the same time for their afternoon nap.
But soon they are up for another bottle and playtime.
Supper consists of fruit, cereal and vegetables.
Then it’s playtime again, and one last bottle before bedtime at 8:30-9:30 p.m. Each infant will need two more bottles during the night.
By adjusting their job schedules, Brian and Simone are managing to care for the triplets largely on their own. Grandma Verlene Yates of Geneva stayed with the family for six weeks in the beginning and now baby sits when Simone is at work.
The family also has help from the children’s great-grandparents, other relatives, friends and neighbors.
Shaylee helps by feeding the babies and getting diapers when needed.
Simone said the family received some assistance from the community and from several baby suppliers that are associated with the Multiples Program.
A recent benefit at the Geneva United Methodist Church provided some additional help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.