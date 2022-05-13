Both Libs Pool and Aquacourt were designed for 25-year life expectancies.
The city of Hastings has done its level best to keep the pools up and running, applying a Band-Aid here, adding another one there.
In 1999, a mechanical failure to the main water pump closed Libs for four days. In summer 2001, the city was lucky to have a problem-free season.
The list of problems at Aquacourt was lengthy: valves and knobs were wearing out; the pipes were so old they were beginning to flake away; the pool tank was cracked; the roof cap was no good, allowing water to leak onto the electric panel of the pool; and the internal walls were beginning to collapse.
In 2001, 1.5 million gallons of water were lost through leaks in the Aquacourt tank. The pumps were so old that replacement parts no longer could be bought.
Early in 2002, officials estimated repairs at Aquacourt would cost between $90,000 and $95,000 — and even that wouldn’t guarantee the pool would be operational.
The city closed Aquacourt in 2002, and the water park drew closer to becoming a reality.
Although Libs Pool still is operational, officials continue to hold together its deteriorating filter system.
