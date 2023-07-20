Whether it’s throwing mud, dreaming about beautiful women or hanging out with your friends in a “Hicktown,” everyone had something they could relate to when Jason Aldean rocked out in Hastings Wednesday.
Aldean opened the first night of Adams County FairFest 2008 with his loud and wild country concert featuring several of his hits, among them “Hicktown,” “Why” and “Johnny Cash.”
After singing a few of his new songs, Aldean welcomed the crowd to the concert, standing upon the nearly empty stage dressed in faded torn jeans, a button down shirt and a straw cowboy hat.
“It’s good to be back in Nebraska,” he said. “We don’t get up here too much.”
While he didn’t move around as much as other acts that have graced the FairFest stage, Aldean still brought the crowds an entertaining show.
“It was awesome, the best concert I’ve ever been to,” said Brooke Bokowski of Hampton.
“I agree,” said her friend Katie Williamsen, also from Hampton.
They came with two other friends to the fair just to hear Aldean’s hits live.
“He has songs that are really deep and heavy in meaning,” Williamsen said.
One of the more meaningful songs for Williamsen was “Laughed Until We Cried,” a song from Aldean’s latest album, “Relentless.”
Before he started to sing, Aldean told the audi-ence that he was actually nervous about putting the song on the album.
He said it was so unlike anything else he had done such as songs about rednecks or farmers on tractors.
As he sang the song, Aldean ran his fingers through the audience, touching the hands of the dozens of screaming girls who lined the stage.
Aldean pulled out a few songs that he said he hasn’t performed in a while and even one from “Relentless” that he had yet to perform live.
That song, “Who’s Kissing You Tonight,” is about the woman he loved and lost. Now, he’s wondering who she’s kissing.
After leaving the stage, the fans begged for an encore and Aldean obliged, coming on the stage to perform a few songs solo while his band members took a break.
“I may screw this one up, too, so I apologize if that happens,” Aldean said before singing “I’m Over You.”
Aldean told the audience that the song by deceased country artist Keith Whitley was some-thing he used to perform before he made it big.
The biggest song of the night was most cer-tainly “Hicktown,” Aldean’s first hit from 2005, a song about redneck little towns, that led the crowd to screaming.
“How many hicks we got in Nebraska? Make some noise,” Aldean screamed over the cheering crowd.
He then took the chance to thank the audience for buying his albums and asking the radio stations to play his songs.
Aldean was most active during this song, bouncing across the stage and even at one point taking the chance to say “hi” into a cell phone handed to him by a fan in the audience.
Then he bounced to the back of the stage to play drums with the drummer before coming back to sign a few autographs and sing again.
Aldean finished the 90-minute concert with a Hank Williams Jr. classic, “The Ride.” Most of the audience standing in front of the stage sang along to the classic tune before Aldean left the stage.
That didn’t stop people from chanting “one more song” before the stage crew came out to start cleaning up as the lights came on.
Leaving the arena, some of the audience was entertained by a group of young men who belt-ed out the lyrics to Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places.”
As they continued to sing, the more people leaving the arena joined in.
Two more concerts will take the FairFest stage. Jack Ingram performs tonight while Blake Shelton will play Friday. Both concerts are 8:30 p.m. at the Adams County Fairgrounds. Tickets are available at the box office.
