“Where were you when the towers fell?’
If you’re younger than 25, haven’t studied much American history and never discuss geopolitics around the family supper table, this question may sound cryptic and strange.
For the rest of us, however, the meaning is clear, turning back the clock 20 years to Sept. 11, 2001 — a beautiful, sunny late summer morning that turned dark as foreign extremists attacked our United States homeland like never before, hijacking and crashing two commercial airliners into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and a third into the Pentagon in Washington.
On a fourth airliner, the heroic passengers of United Airlines Flight 93 overpowered the terrorists — sending the plane crashing into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and killing everyone aboard, but preventing the aircraft from being weaponized against the U.S. Capitol or another key target.
Obviously, when we remember the destruction of that day, we think first of the thousands who were killed or injured, and of their families; of the thousands of fire and rescue, law enforcement and military personnel and other emergency responders and health care workers who were part of the rescue and later recovery operations, and in so many cases became victims themselves; and of all those who lived or worked in proximity to the crash sites and experienced the horror in person.
In truth, however, the Sept. 11 attacks — which many of us witnessed in real time through live television — left no one untouched. The images of that day are seared upon our memories, and the strong emotions they brought — the grief, the confusion, the outrage, the fear — became a shared experience binding the people of the United States and individuals of goodwill throughout the world.
Now, 20 years later, we ask each other “where were you when the towers fell?” the same way older Americans ask each other how they learned of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, or the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. All these moments are indelibly a part of our common American story, and they are virtually impossible to forget.
I recently asked current Hastings Tribune staff members to email me with their recollections of that fateful day. We share them with our readers on this solemn anniversary — not because our memories are more important than anyone else’s, but to stand as an example of the way the wretched events of Sept. 11 were received by individuals of all ages and stations in life in communities throughout our beloved country.
Tami Humphreys, who is our layout and design specialist and has been the wire editor for more than three decades, has vivid memories of what it was like trying to put together an afternoon newspaper that day.
“We had our daily Tribune editors meeting that morning as usual,” she wrote. “We had our plan for news front all set; then we left the conference room to news of the first plane hitting the World Trade Center North Tower. At first it appeared to be an accident, but when a second plane was flown into the South Tower about 15 minutes later, it was obvious that it was no accident.
“We continued to watch as occupants of the towers fled the scene. Less than two hours later, the towers collapsed. I still remember the images of people covered in dirt and ash running down the streets of New York City.”
As the morning unfolded, editors and reporters struggled to revise their coverage plan again and again, all the while trying to hold their own emotions at bay and keep that day’s publication on schedule.
“Despite the horror we all felt at the attacks, we still had jobs to do,” Humphreys wrote. “As an afternoon newspaper, we had a 12:30 p.m. deadline to meet and not much time to do it. And the news was continuing to evolve by the minute.”
Publisher Darran Fowler, who was fairly new to the role of managing editor at that time, remembers how quickly the story was unfolding and how awful it was to behold.
“Sept. 11, 2001, was a horrific day that I will always remember because I witnessed nearly all of it with my own eyes,” he wrote. “All the dreadful images on that day by The Associated Press as well as on television were so emotionally disturbing. They are so etched in my mind that time can’t erase them.
“At the Hastings Tribune, we were busy that morning working on the plan we had made earlier for that day’s newspaper. I’m not sure of the exact time, but by 10 a.m. what we had planned for that day changed — and changed, and changed, and changed — because of the awful sequence of events that was going on the East Coast.
“For those of us in the working in the newsroom that day, we were stunned and shaking our heads in disbelief as things unfolded throughout the morning. It was a tough day to report the news.”
Doug Edwards, now the Tribune’s semi-retired information technology expert, was the Tribune’s operations manager in 2001. Initially, he wrote, he was willing to accept the possibility the first plane crash in New York City had been just a terrible accident.
“I went over to the east Tribune building a little after 8 a.m., and when I walked in, Donna Ackerman was at her desk and said an airliner ran into one of the twin towers in New York, and I said, ‘Well, it was bound to happen; they keep building taller skyscrapers,’ and went on about my business,” Edwards recalls. “But we soon learned it was something else.”
Many of our younger Tribune staffers were going to school 20 years ago this fall. One of the youngest, news and sports reporter Marcus Medcalf, was 5 and just starting his morning at Zion Lutheran preschool when his grandmother arrived unexpectedly to pick him up and take him home with her.
His grandmother had to quietly inform the preschool teacher what had happened.
“I was in the middle of playing with Legos, and I got pulled aside and told to grab my backpack and go out the door,” Medcalf said.
Sports Editor Will Reynolds also was 5 and was in kindergarten that fall.
“If my memory serves me right, we were sent home for the day upon the twin towers being hit by the aircrafts,” Reynolds said. “Living in Colorado Springs — a location with a large U.S. military presence and numerous bases plus NORAD — seemed to increase the precaution as it was assumed the city might be targeted by an attack as other locations in the U.S. were.”
Laura Beahm, a photojournalist and the Tribune’s web editor, had not yet left home for Hastings Middle School when she learned of the first plane crash shortly before 8 a.m. Central Daylight Time.
“Even as a sixth-grader, my morning routine included watching the news,” she wrote. “The Today Show was on in my family’s kitchen as reports of the first tower being hit began. I stood there, with my toothbrush in my mouth, watching live as the second plane hit. After that, I headed off to school with a lot of questions and no answers. When my classmates and I got to music we were allowed to watch the news. That’s when I first learned of Al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden.
“In the days that followed I watched the news until I made myself sick. The rest is a blur. I do remember feeling that Hastings was a pretty safe place to be living at the time, but I’m not sure if I came to that conclusion on my own or if perhaps someone else told me that to comfort me.”
Nick Blasnitz, a sports writer and the Tribune’s director of audience engagement, was growing up in Oklahoma City.
“Our middle school was put on lockdown just as a caution. I had a family member that was on the East Coast at the time, and I still remember being escorted by the campus police officer to the main office, where I was informed that said family was safe and out of harm’s way.”
Bobbie Bosle, a Tribune marketing account executive, was a college student that fall and learned of the 9/11 terrorist attacks as she drove to campus.
“At the time when the first tower was hit, I was on my way to the Gray Center at Hastings College, my first class of the day,” she wrote. “I was at 12th and California and it came on the radio, and all of a sudden it was like the whole world just went silent. I had to pull over because I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. I sat there and listened to the radio for a while and then finally managed to make it to the school. They informed me that my classes were canceled for the day and to stay close to the television or radio for any other outbreaks.”
Shay Burk, another account executive, was starting her sophomore year at Creighton University in Omaha — a city that would become part of the drama as the day unfolded.
“ I remember the fear we all felt hearing and seeing Air Force One flying over campus en route to Strategic Air Command at Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha,” she wrote. “Our fear and trepidation came from knowing that plane was the only plane flying in U.S. airspace in that moment and knowing the president’s destination was only a few miles from our location. We didn’t know if terrorists would try to attack sites in Omaha, go after the president or just stay away. Yet even in that fear, the students gathered in front of St. John’s Church to pray and be together in our moment of fear that afternoon.”
Reporter Will Vraspir was living in Beatrice, going to school and working at KFC. He remembers watching the television news that morning with his roommate.
“I know I didn’t wake up very early, so I didn’t find out until well after the fact,” he wrote. “But the news kept playing the same clips over and over as they tried to get new information about the incident.”
Reporter John Huthmacher, on the other hand, was up early — before 6 a.m. at his home in Southern California. He found the news difficult to absorb as he went about his morning routine.
“I was out for my morning run (usually about 2-3 miles) when my roommate yelled at me from our front yard, ‘A plane just hit the twin towers, we’re going to war!’ I didn’t know what he meant, the extent of the attack, his source of news, or if I was even hearing him correctly as I continued my jog. I remember thanking him for the news and continuing on my way, not really having any idea of the impact of that fateful moment in time.”
Reporter Tony Herrman was a sophomore at Kansas State University in Manhattan, living in the Smith Scholarship House on campus.
“The first I heard of the attacks was when our housemother, an old German woman, mentioned to a handful of us eating breakfast together that a plane had just struck one of the World Trade Center buildings,” he wrote. “At the time I thought she was crazy. Then I heard about it a few minutes later from someone else in the house who wasn’t at breakfast. That’s when I knew the crash was real. Later, walking to class in a big group of people crossing into campus, I heard from a friend about the second crash. There was a pall over the whole campus.”
Keri Schunk, a Tribune marketing design specialist who also is mayor of Blue Hill, said news of the 9-11 attacks was mesmerizing and a cause for fear.
“I was 27 on 9-11-2001,” she wrote. “That day, like every weekday, I was half watching but listening to a morning show getting ready for work. The program was interrupted by the breaking news of a plane hitting one of the World Trade Center towers. It was a tragic event, but I assumed it was an accident. The aircraft must have had some technical difficulties, engine failure ... something had to go wrong.
“All stations were covering the tragedy, so I continued to listen and watch the news coverage. I remember seeing another low-flying plane come into the camera frame and wondered what was going on. Shortly, they confirmed that a second plane hit the other tower.
“An indescribable, strange, sickening feeling came over me — one I had never experienced before and have never experienced since. I knew it was terrorism. I needed to go to work, but I sat down on the edge of my bed and couldn't stop watching the live coverage. When news broke that a third plane hit the Pentagon and a fourth plane crashed in a field, I worried how many more there could be.
“I convinced myself the Midwest was the safest place to live, but then word broke that Air Force One had landed at Offutt Air Force Base, and I was scared. The United States of America was under attack.”
Schunk said her most prominent memory of 9/11 is of the desperate people jumping from the towers for their lives but falling to their deaths.
Her second key memory is from several days later, on Sept. 20, when President George W. Bush addressed a joint session of Congress.
She called the address “the most powerful presidential speech of my lifetime.”
Bush's presidential address was everything I needed to hear and the nation needed to hear,” she said.
Ann Blunt, the Tribune’s marketing director, received word of the attacks at her workplace, the Minot Daily News in Minot, North Dakota.
That evening, Blunt, like so many parents around the country, faced the difficult task of discussing the day’s events with her children, then getting them to bed. Only after that was done could she take some quiet, personal time to reflect.
“The night was silent and still, it had just become dark and I sat on the retaining wall alongside my driveway watching the familiar and beautiful Northern Lights which are an ever-present part of the Northern sky. As my mind wandered, a deep roar filled the air as B-52 Bombers took off one after the other from the Minot Air Force base. It was an ominous noise that chilled my bones. I remember being grateful that my children were safely asleep and wondered what the future would hold. I prayed for those aboard the bombers and for all of us. It was a long night filled with uncertainty.”
Multiple staff members commented on the long lines at gas stations around the country amid the fear of skyrocketing fuel prices in the wake of the attacks.
For my own part, I remember ducking out of the Tribune around noon, right after the Sept. 11, 2001, edition was put to bed, and heading for the convenience store at 16th Street and Burlington Avenue to fill my tank.
I remember getting out of the car there, and the brilliant blue sky and sunshine, so incongruous with what the day had become.
Late that afternoon, I was sitting in our living room watching the coverage when my wife, Ruth, walked into the house after an endless day of trying to teach 6-year-old first-graders and pretend everything was fine when nothing could be further from the truth. We didn’t have cellphones, and we hadn’t spoken since early that morning — a lifetime ago.
I remember Ruth standing in the doorway. I turned away from the television, and for a moment we just looked at each other across the room. No words passed between us, but our pleading questions for one another were well understood:
“What in the world just happened? And what in the world is going to happen next?”
Today, we pause to remember what in the world happened on this date two decades ago. We remember those who were lost, we pray for those whose lives were shattered, and we seek the strength and wisdom to make our communities safer, our nation stronger and our world more peaceful for all the years to come.
Andy Raun is editor and news director at the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at 402-303-1419 or araun@hastingstribune.com.
