SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Hastings College coach Tony Hobson had a feeling — long before the season started — that there was something special about this basketball team.
Little by little, he added the pieces needed to make a long run at the NAIA Tournament. And in the end, those pieces fit together well enough to make the team the best in the country.
The Broncos downed Cornerstone (Mich.) 73-69 Tuesday at the Sioux City Auditorium to win the NAIA Division II national championship.
“It’s odd when you get that number of really good players to play together and be unselfish,” Hobson said. “Not one of them cares who scores or who gets any of the attention. That’s why we are where we are at. They had one goal in mind, and that was to win. And they did whatever it took to do it.”
Trailing for much of the second half, HC (34-3) rode its superstars from 12 points down to win the first national team championship in school history.
Seniors Wendy Okeson and Mary Stuehm and junior Elizabeth Herbek, who were all named to the NAIA All-American teams Tuesday, rallied the Broncos by making big play after big play during crunch time in the title game.
Unseeded Cornerstone (25-12) showed pinpoint accuracy from three-point range and held 50-38 advantage after a Mindy Rader three with 13:58 to play.
HC answered with a 6-0 run to pull within six, only to have Kathi Velzen score on a drive to the basket and Rader hit another three.
The Broncos tried time and time again to rally, but the Golden Eagles continued to bomb away from the outside to keep HC at a distance.
At one point Cornerstone, a 31 percent three-point shooting team during the regular season, had hit 12 of its 19 attempts from outside the arc.
“Every single time we’d get it down to seven or nine, they’d drill a three,” HC guard Carrie Hofstetter said. “It was frustrating. And there for a while, you kept wondering if we were going to keep chipping away. Then Mary and Wendy, offensively, just took it upon their shoulders.”
The senior duo of Okeson and Stuehm sparked a 9-0 spurt that pulled HC to within 63-59 with 4:50 to play. Cornerstone answered with a Velzen jumper and two free throws by Julie Vogelzang to push the lead back to eight.
Okeson then buried a jump shot and a three-pointer on consecutive possessions to rally HC to within one, at 66-65, with 2:26 to play.
“This was indicative of the way our whole tournament went,” Cornerstone coach Carla Sterk said. “We hit our threes and were getting to all the loose balls, so I had a good feeling. Unfortunately, we didn’t get back on defense and Okeson hit a couple of shots to put them back in the game.”
The Broncos took the lead the next time they had the ball on a layup by Herbek, who made numerous big plays in the closing two minutes despite playing with four fouls.
She answered a basket by Vogelzang, who also had four fouls, with a drive down the lane to give HC a 68-67 lead with 57 seconds left.
Then, after an Ashley Huerta free throw made it 69-67, Herbek poked the ball out of bounds off the leg of a driving Velzen to keep the lead.
Hofstetter hit four foul shots in the closing seconds to seal the championship victory.
“I wasn’t worried when we were down 12,” Hobson said. “But when we cut it to six and within a minute they had it back to 11, then I was concerned. I really thought we would make a run at them. When they hit that three and two, it really went through my mind that they might have put water on the fire and it might be over. But we kept chipping and got it back down and we just never gave up.”
Okeson, Herbek, Stuehm and Hofstetter all finished in double figures for HC and all were named to the NAIA All-Tournament Team. Stuehm finished with 18 points, Okeson had 17 and Herbek tallied 16. Hofstetter, who also received the Hustle Award for her play over the last five games, added 13.
Velzen had 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting for Cornerstone. Vogelzang had 12 points while Amy Popielarz and Rader each finished with 11.
“I thought, even last summer, that we would maybe have enough parts to do this,” Hobson said. “I’ve thought that before about teams, but only once in a great while does it work out like that. We made it through the season without a serious injury and we had some rough spots, but we learned from it. I knew we always had a shot at doing this.”
Hastings (73)
Hofstetter 3-9 5-6 13, Okeson 7-14 0-0 17, Lipker 1-6 0-0 2, Herbek 7-11 2-4 16, Stuehm 6-8 6-9 18, Overlease 0-0 0-0 0, Huerta 1-2 5-6 7, Shaw 0-3 0-0 0, Gowen 0-0 0-0 0, Keliiholokai 0-0 0-0 0, Fadeyi 0-0 0-0 0, Harrenstein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 18-25 73.
Cornerstone (69)
Rader 4-11 0-0 11, Velzen 9-17 0-0 22, Main 2-5 0-2 6, Bush 0-1 1-2 1, Vogelzang 5-12 2-2 12, Anderson 3-7 0-0 6, Weston 0-1 0-0 0, Popielarz 4-7 0-0 11, Maat 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 3-6 69.
Halftime score — CU 34, HC 26. Three-point goals — HC 5-10 (Hofstetter 2-5, Okeson 3-4, Lipker 0-1), CU 12-24 (Rader 3-6, Velzen 4-9, Main 2-3, Weston 0-1, Popielarz 3-5). Rebounds — HC 39 (Herbek 8), CU 29 (Velzen 6). Assists — HC 11 (Huerta 4), CU 16 (Rader 5). Turnovers — HC 13, CU 13. Total fouls — HC 12, CU 18. Fouled out — none.
