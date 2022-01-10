GENEVA — On a night with temperatures nearing the zero degree mark, it took the Adams Central offense three quarters to get warmed up.
The AC boys picked just right time to get toasty as they blew open a close game with a 26-point fourth quarter explosion on their way to a 62-41 victory over Fillmore Central on Friday.
The win snapped a three-game losing skid for Adams Central and improved the Patriots to 6-5 while Fillmore Central dropped to 5-5 with the loss.
“Having lost three games in a row, it feels really good to come in here and get a win,” AC coach Jim LaMaster said. “We’ve had some fits here over the last couple of years so it’s nice to pick up a win here.”
The Patriots got a game-high 20 points from Todd Smidt and senior Kyle Stine added 12 and freshman Nathan Arlt 10 as the Patriots picked up their first win since a Dec. 28 victory over Broken Bow.
“Last week we said we were going to come in and win these two games and that was our goal,” Stine said. “We knew we had to win these two and we got a big one tonight.”
Fillmore Central struggled with Adam’s Central full-court pressure all game, committing 23 turnovers — nine of which came in the critical fourth quarter.
The Panthers also struggled on the glass as the hustling Patriots held a distinct 36-20 advantage on the glass that included 14 offensive rebounds.
“When you turn the ball over and you don’t rebound, you aren’t going to win,” Fillmore Central coach Mark Wragge said. “We turned it over and we didn’t rebound so that makes this is a real tough loss to swallow.”
Leading just 36-29 after three quarters, Adams Central quickly took control of the game in the fourth.
A deep three-pointer by Stine on the Patriots’ first possession in the fourth turned the seven-point lead back to 10 and put momentum back on the Patriots’ bench.
“They started coming back, they put the press on us and that three-pointer was huge because it gave us a 10-point lead again,” Stine said. “The first half we had problems executing what we wanted to do and Coach talked about that at halftime. We came out in the fourth quarter and handled business.”
Adams Central turned the ball over just three times in the final eight minutes, hit 9-of-14 shots from the field and converted on 7-of-9 free throws.
The Patriots were 13-of-23 from the field in the second half after hitting just 8-of-25 before intermission.
“I think the first half we were a little frustrated,” LaMaster said. “We were doing a lot of good things. But for every one thing we did good, we did two things not so good and we kept shooting ourselves in the foot.
“In the second half our defense really ratcheted things up. Especially in the fourth quarter, our press started to be more effective — we forced some turnovers and we converted on those.”
Smidt played a big role in the Patriots’ second-half offensive resurgence, hitting all six of his field-goal attempts in the second half.
The 6-foot-4 junior finished 10-of-13 from the field and also grabbed seven rebounds.
“Todd has been pretty solid for us this year,” LaMaster said. “Tonight when we got the ball inside, he was patient, he didn’t fade away, he didn’t try to force things; he took good shots and knocked them down.”
As efficient as the Adams Central offense was in the final 16 minutes, it was the Patriot defense that had LaMaster most pleased.
Using a full-court trapping defense throughout the game, LaMaster used his deep bench to keep his team fresh for the final quarter.
LaMaster substituted liberally from the start as 12 different Adams Central players saw action throughout the game.
“We try to control the tempo with defense,” LaMaster said. “We don’t run all that well and we don’t always run our half-court offense as well as I’d like, but we can always set a tone with our defense. I thought tonight was a good example of that.”
Austin Reinsch led Fillmore Central with 18 points and senior forward Sean Hoarty added 12 points and a game-high eight rebounds for the Panthers.
Hoarty, the Panthers’ biggest offensive threat, scored five of his 12 in the game’s first three minutes and managed to get off just four more shots the rest of the way.
“We didn’t run much offense. Their pressure took us away from running our offense,” Wragge said. “We’d come down and at times, we shot too quickly. When you have pressure like that, it’s necessary to slow it down and be patient at times. We just didn’t execute on offense.”
Fillmore Central (41)
Luke Parde 0-2 1-2 1, Roby Taylor 1-6 0-2 2, Sean Hoarty 4-6 2-4 12, Austin Reinsch 8-15 2-2 18, Mike Baumann 0-5 0-0 0, Riley Bohlken 2-3 1-1 5, Dustin Hinrichs 0-3 3-4 3, Cody Chaney 0-1 0-0 0, Team 15-41 9-15 41.
Adams Central (62)
Tanner Hohlen 2-8 2-2 6, Andrew Bohlen 0-2 0-0 0, Kyle Stine 3-6 4-5 12, Todd Smidt 10-13 0-0 20, Justin Drudik 1-3 1-2 3, Nathan Arlt 1-1 8-10 10, John LaMaster 0-0 0-2 0, Kramer Lyons 2-3 2-2 7, Jordan Barrett 0-6 0-0 0, Zach Hunt 2-5 0-0 4, Shawn Hachtel 0-1 0-0 0, Team 21-48 17-23 62.
Adams Central (6-5) 9 16 11 26 — 62
Fillmore Central(5-5) 7 8 14 12 — 41
Three-point goals — AC 3-17 (Hohlen 0-3, Stine 2-5, Lyons 1-2, Barrett 0-4, Hunt 0-3), FC 2-12 (Hoarty 2-2, Taylor 0-3, Reinsch 0-1, Baumann 0-3, Hinrichs 0-3). Rebounds — AC 36 (Smidt 7, Barrett 7), FC 20 (Hoarty 8). Turnovers — AC 17, FC 23. Personal fouls — AC 18, FC 21. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — AC (Hunt), FC (Reinsch).
