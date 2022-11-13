An 18-year-old pilot was killed and his 18-year-old passenger badly injured when the “The Pride of Hastings,” a pioneer monoplane, crashed in a cornfield west of Hastings at 8:30 p.m. on July 4, 1929.

Harold Rudd of Inavale died almost instantly in the crash, while his passenger, Donald Tilden, was badly injured when the plane’s engine quit, sending it plummeting to the ground near the airfield.

