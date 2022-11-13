An 18-year-old pilot was killed and his 18-year-old passenger badly injured when the “The Pride of Hastings,” a pioneer monoplane, crashed in a cornfield west of Hastings at 8:30 p.m. on July 4, 1929.
Harold Rudd of Inavale died almost instantly in the crash, while his passenger, Donald Tilden, was badly injured when the plane’s engine quit, sending it plummeting to the ground near the airfield.
Built in the winter of 1928 by James McCreary and Clifford Currier, the plane was flown and landed on three different occasions just two days earlier by Rudd, who called it the best airplane he’d ever flown, an article states.
The pioneer aircraft was started in a garage and tool shop by McCreary and Currier. It was later moved to the third floor of the Ford garage at the corner of First Street and Denver Avenue. A number of Hastings businessmen contributed money to the project, which aimed to prove airplanes could be manufactured locally and inexpensively with ordinary tools.
The four-place monoplane was similar in design to “The Spirit of St. Louis” in its dimensions. It featured an aluminum-covered frame over a fuselage of steel tubing measuring 27 feet in length.
The manufacturers installed a French-made engine, a 10-cylinder, 120 horsepower Anzani, in the aircraft on May 10, 1928, at the airfield west of town. A day later, the plane took off, with Currier in the pilot seat. The first official flight took place a day later and logged 12-15 minutes of air time, flying at an altitude of 1,000 feet.
The following day, the crank-case exploded in mid-air during its second flight, with McCreary and Currier on board. Currier was able to land the plane at the Hastings airport with minor damage to the frame, but the motor was rendered inoperable.
An effort to repair the plane was led by Riley Stein, commander of the American Legion. By the end of summer, it was ready for another test flight. Christened “The Pride of Hastings,” the red and yellow aircraft overheated on its maiden return flight because its radiator was too small.
The plane was promptly dismantled and remained grounded until funding for the new radiator could be secured. The plane returned to the air with Rudd as pilot on July 2, 1929, just two days before its fateful crash.
Despite reports at the crash site by government inspectors — who lauded the solid construction of the aircraft — McCreary never built another plane.
The disturbing site of the crash and subsequent removal of the bodies from the wreckage reportedly kept him from pursuing additional aviation projects.
