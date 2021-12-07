For the Sandy Creek girls basketball team, the best offense Saturday turned out to be stingy defense.
The Cougars used their full-court trapping defense to score 26 points in the second quarter and overcome an early 12-5 deficit on their way to a 49-45 victory over Grand Island Central Catholic in the third-place game of the Hastings College tournament Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena.
With the win, Sandy Creek finished the tournament 2-1. Grand Island Central Catholic dropped to 1-2 with its second consecutive loss.
“The girls really picked up the defense. And when the defense picked up, our offense started to flow,” Sandy Creek coach Russ Ninemire said. “That was probably the biggest thing for us right there.”
Sandy Creek trailed 12-5 after the opening quarter but quickly erased the deficit as it opened the second period on a 13-2 run to take a 18-14 lead it would never relinquish.
Grand Island Central Catholic would get as close as 22-21 on a pair of free throws by Liz McGowan, but Sandy Creek finished the quarter on a 9-2 run that made the score 31-23 at halftime.
The Cougars forced GICC into nine turnovers in the second period alone, turning many of those turnovers into transition layups, as Sandy Creek scored more than half of its points in the second quarter.
“Our girls got going after them and they weren’t going to lay down and quit,” Ninemire said. “I think GICC thought the game was over when it was 12-4 and all of a sudden we kept chopping away and really got going.”
Keriann Shaw scored 10 of her game-high 18 points during the pivotal second quarter. Teammate Shelby Hinrichs added seven of her 14 in the second period, as Sandy Creek was 9-of-14 from the field and 7-for-7 from the free-throw line during the quarter.
Shaw hit 5-of-6 shots from the field in the second quarter. Hinrichs added two field goals, including a 3-pointer, during the second quarter outburst.
“When the shots start falling, it makes you a little more excited to play defense,” Hinrichs said. “We got some shots to fall and that helped us pick up our defense.”
Grand Island Central Catholic trimmed the lead to six at 41-35 on a layup by Drew Kime with 22 seconds left in the third quarter, but Sandy Creek opened the fourth with a 6-0 run that gave the Cougars their largest lead of the game at 47-35.
The Crusaders responded with an 8-0 run of their own and closed the score to 47-43 on a short jumper by Stephanie Brand with 2:20 left.
Sandy Creek went nearly six minutes without scoring during the Crusaders’ 8-0 run before Shaw scored on an putback with 42 seconds left that gave the Cougars a 49-43 lead.
“This is a big plus for us. It’s a good win,” Ninemire said. “We are 2-1 and we are better than we were last year at this point.
A 5-foot-9 sophomore, Shaw finished with a game-high 12 rebounds to go with her 18 points. Danielle Harms added 10 boards, as Sandy Creek held a 39-30 rebounding advantage over the Crusaders.
“(Shaw) is a different dimension for us,” Ninemire said. “She has been struggling with her shot, but she got it going today. She is just going to play hard. You can’t say much more about her than that.”
Kime led Grand Island Central Catholic with 16 points and also grabbed six rebounds. McGowan and Michelle Johnston each scored nine points for the Crusaders.
Sandy Creek (2-1) 5 26 10 8 — 49
Grand Island Central Catholic (1-2) 12 11 12 10 — 45
Sandy Creek (49)
Morgan Hinrichs 0-1 0-0 0, Lisa Beck 0-1 0-0 0, Shelby Hinrichs 5-11 3-6 14, Keriann Shaw 8-16 2-4 18, Beth Kohmetscher 1-7 3-3 5, Danielle Harms 3-6 0-1 6, Morgan Meyer 2-4 2-2 6, Brianna Schlick 0-3 0-0 0, Team 19-49 10-16 49.
Grand Island Central Catholic (45)
Jillian Moravec 1-2 0-1 2, Michelle Johnston 3-11 1-2 9, Maureen Stump 0-4 0-0 0, Katie Brand 3-8 1-2 7, Drew Kime 7-14 2-3 16, Liz McGowan 2-5 5-7 9, Jamie Partington 1-5 0-0 2, Team 17-49 9-15 45.
Three-point field goals — SC 1-4 (Beck 0-1, S. Hinrichs 1-1, Kohmetscher 0-2), GICC 2-7 (Johnston 2-3, Stump 0-2, Brand 0-1, McGowan 0-1). Rebounds — SC 39 (Shaw 12), GICC 30 (Johnston 7). Turnovers — SC 28, GICC 27. Total Fouls — SC 15, GICC 18. Fouled out — GICC (McGowan). Technicals — None.
