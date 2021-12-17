After her sister’s car was stolen Friday, 18-year-old Hannah Lau never imagined that it would turn up in Heartwell Lake.
On Tuesday night, Hannah’s 16-year-old sister Caitlyn received a call from a friend that her Dodge Neon had been found in Heartwell Lake. The two sisters and their mom hurried to the scene.
“I don’t know who took it,” Hannah said, standing on the north side of the lake around 9:45 Tuesday night. “I just know somebody stole our car and drove it into the lake.”
The vehicle was nosed into the lake on the south side just east of the walking bridge near where Pine Avenue meets Forest Boulevard. The entire vehicle was in the water just past the south wall with only part of the hood submerged. The trunk and all four windows of the vehicle were still visible and the headlights were still on, creating an eerie glow under the water.
Dozens of onlookers, including Hannah and her friends, stood around in coats and with blankets over their shoulders as members of the Hastings Fire Department dove into the water looking for anybody who may have been still inside.
Hannah said when she arrived, the two front doors were open so she guessed that whoever had been in the vehicle jumped out.
“I’m excited that we finally found it, but at the same time what is this nonsense,” she said, staring in disbelief.
Hastings Police Sgt. Mark Hinrichs said no one was found inside the car after firefighters entered the lake and searched both in and around the vehicle.
“The gentlemen across the street was pulling in his driveway and saw someone take off running,” Hinrichs said at the scene Tuesday. “He didn’t see him come from here but he thought it was strange, that there was a vehicle in the lake and someone in his backyard.”
Hastings Police Sgt. Steve Murphy said no arrests have been made as of this morning and that HPD continues to investigate.
“We need to interview some other people at the scene,” he said this morning.
The car, which Hannah had driven after she turned 16 and then was given to Caitlyn, had been parked outside the family’s home at 321 W. Fifth St. until it was taken sometime late Thursday night or early Friday morning.
The disappearance of the vehicle was noticed when Caitlyn got up early to go to dance practice at Adams Central where she is a junior.
“She said her car was gone and it was,” said Stephanie Kinney, the girls’ mother.
Kinney said at this point she wished the culprits had either kept the vehicle or ditched it on a street somewhere.
“We have liability insurance and we have to pay to get it towed out of here,” she said. “It’s not going to run and why couldn’t they just leave it parked somewhere. If they would have kept it, it would have been better.”
One good thing that came out of the situation, Kinney said, was that her daughter’s memory box, a box full of tokens and mementos, was still in the trunk of the car and could be retrieved.
“Her and her friends were going to bury it together and she thought it was gone forever, but she did get it back,” Kinney said. “That’s one nice thing.”
