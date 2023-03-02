Numerous youths were honored as Students of the Week at Hastings Middle School in recent weeks.
The students are listed by grade and pod, and by the date their honor week ended.
Numerous youths were honored as Students of the Week at Hastings Middle School in recent weeks.
The students are listed by grade and pod, and by the date their honor week ended.
Jan. 12: 8A: Jarelin Morales Mendez; 8B: Caylen Donner; 7A: Samantha Pittsey; 7B: Brandon Moss; 6A: Griffin Baack; 6B: Charlie Towery
Jan. 26: 8A: Riley Propp; 8B: Hunter Straatmann; 7A: Adian Schmailzl; 7B: Alexis Longshore; 6A: McKenzie Vandeventer; 6B: Porter Kusek
Feb. 2: 8A: Payton Powell; 8B: Cameron Burkholder; 7A: Mia Lagunas; 7B: William Clements; 6A: Breck Pfeil; 6B: Emeria Arocho
Feb. 9: 8A: Jezoar Trochez Orellana; 8B: Georgia Pfeil; 7A: Kaden Nimps; 7B: Veselka Keen; 6A: Oliver Oswald; 6B: Daniel Navarrete Figueroa
Editor/News Director
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.