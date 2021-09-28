Hastings Middle School has honored the following youths recently as Students of the Week:
Sept. 6-10
6A: Hadley Doremus
6B: Benjamin Buller
7A: Brayden Voorhees
7B: Atticus Hinkle
8A: Parker Beck
8B: Alex Amaya
Sept. 13-17
6A: Owen Lane
6B: Ella Tinsman
7A: Merari Lastor Tol
7B: Angie Oliva Serrano
8A: Camryn Scharff
8B: Addison Clark
Sept. 20-24
6A: Samantha Pittsey
6B: Owen Clark
7A: Aiden Hall
7B: Tregan Way
8A: Mikah Northrup
8B: Jeshua Machado
