Hastings Middle School has honored the following youths recently as Students of the Week:

Sept. 6-10

6A: Hadley Doremus

6B: Benjamin Buller

7A: Brayden Voorhees

7B: Atticus Hinkle

8A: Parker Beck

8B: Alex Amaya

Sept. 13-17

6A: Owen Lane

6B: Ella Tinsman

7A: Merari Lastor Tol

7B: Angie Oliva Serrano

8A: Camryn Scharff

8B: Addison Clark

 Sept. 20-24

6A: Samantha Pittsey

6B: Owen Clark

7A: Aiden Hall

7B: Tregan Way

8A: Mikah Northrup

8B: Jeshua Machado

