The following students at Hastings Middle School were named Students of the Week for Aug. 30 through Sept. 3:
6A: Kayden Bartunek
6B: Claire Cecrle
7A: Maggy Niles
7B: Jessie Bronson
8A: Hadyn Laux
8B: Naomi Brooks
The following students at Hastings Middle School were named Students of the Week for Aug. 30 through Sept. 3:
6A: Kayden Bartunek
6B: Claire Cecrle
7A: Maggy Niles
7B: Jessie Bronson
8A: Hadyn Laux
8B: Naomi Brooks
Editor/News Director
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.