Voters in the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District face a choice in the Nov. 8 general election in the race for a Subdistrict 5 seat on the NRD board of directors.
Incumbent Micheal Nuss of Sutton and challenger Neal Hoff of Hastings are seeking election to a four-year term of office.
The Upper Big Blue district is headquartered in York and encompasses all of York County, almost all of Hamilton County, northeastern Adams County, northern Clay and Fillmore counties, and parts of Saline, Seward, Butler and Polk counties.
The 17-member, nonpartisan board of directors includes two directors from each of eight subdistricts, plus one at-large seat. While directors must reside in the subdistrict they are elected to represent, they are elected by voters districtwide.
Directors do not receive a salary but are paid a per-diem and are reimbursed for their expenses in tending to district business.
Nebraska’s 23 NRDs address groundwater management, soil conservation, flood control, hazard mitigation, education and public recreation.
Several NRDs that include Tribland communities have contested director races in this year’s election. The Tribune recently sent a survey to candidates in all contested races. Several of the candidates, including Neal Hoff of Hastings, responded.
Nuss has a rural Sutton address and has served on the UBBNRD board for a number of years.
Hoff, 74, lives at 3611 Wendell Drive in Hastings. He is retired after serving as chairman of the board of Hoff Brothers Inc., doing business as Uncle Neal’s Country Convenience Stores.
He and his wife, Susan, have three children and nine grandchildren.
Hoff holds a bachelor of general studies degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with minors in political science and accounting.
Hoff served previously on the boards of the Little Blue Natural Resources District and the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, respectively. He served as treasurer of the Little Blue board. He stepped down from the Little Blue board after he and his wife moved to a new residence within the city of Hastings that is across the boundary line between the Little Blue and Upper Big Blue districts.
Hoff’s other community leadership experiences include service on the board of trustees of First Presbyterian Church in Omaha; the board of the Minden Optimist Club; the board of Pheasants Forever in Hastings, with service as president and treasurer; the boards of the Hastings Museum (vice chair) and Hastings Museum Foundation, respectively; the session and board of trustees of First Presbyterian Church in Hastings; and the board of United Harvest in Hastings, with service as president. He was among the founders of the Hastings Area Habitat for Humanity organization and serves as board treasurer.
In response to the Tribune’s survey, Hoff said two of his main areas of concern related to the NRD are the Hastings Wellhead Protection Area and the cooperative agreement to clean up Lake Hastings.
“I have always been interested in the environment and wildlife habitat,” Hoff said.
