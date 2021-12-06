GLENVIL — Glenvil Fire & Rescue invites the community to a holiday breakfast Sunday.
Serving will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fire hall with a menu of pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee and orange juice. The meal is free, but donations in support of the fire and rescue squad are encouraged.
Santa Claus will be on hand for photos with the kids from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas crafts for kids and North Pole games also are planned. Everyone is welcome.
