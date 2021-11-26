RED CLOUD — The National Willa Cather Center here has announced a slate of special December events and exhibits at the Red Cloud Opera House for the holiday season.
On Dec. 4, Donovan Johnson will bring “Highball!”, a 1950s-style tribute to the music of rock-‘n’-roll sensation Jerry Lee Lewis, to the Opera House stage. Concert time is 7 p.m. Tickets are available from the box office at 402-746-2653 or online at www.willacather.org.
Then, from Dec. 15 through Jan. 19, 2022, a traveling exhibit titled “Young at Art: A Selection of Caldecott Book Illustrations” will be on display for free viewing in the Opera House art gallery. The exhibit comes as part of ExhibitsUSA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance with support from the Nebraska Arts Council and The National Endowment for the Arts.
On Dec. 16, children’s literature expert Leonard Marcus will be featured in a special virtual Author Speries event starting 7 p.m. Marcus is author of the book “Ralph Caldecott — The Man Who Could Not Stop Drawing (Macmillan, 2013) and will discuss Caldecott’s career and influence.
The Caldecott Medal was established in 1937 as a companion to the prestigious Newbery Medal, and is meant to honor exceptional picture books.
Marcus’ free presentation will be delivered via Zoom. For the link, visit the Cather Center website or call the box office.
Finally, families are invited to the Opera House from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 18 for a free screening of “Jumanji!”, adapted from the Caldecott Medal-winning book of the same title. A special guest is expected in the bookstore that morning.
The Red Cloud Opera House is located at 413 N. Webster St. in downtown Red Cloud and, along with the building to the north, is part of the National Willa Cather Center.
