It has been called "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" in song.
Yet for those struggling through depression during the winter holiday months, Christmas cheer characterized as a winter wonderland can seem bleak, oppressive, and downright doleful. Factor in the loss of a loved one or absence of family and friends close by and the gloom of bleak midwinter's unwelcomed chill can be a time most difficult time of the year amid greetings of smiles and gay happy meetings when friends come to call.
Pastor Greg Allen-Pickett of First Presbyterian Church in Hastings is well familiar with the sorrows faced by members of his own congregation during this paradoxical time of celebration and lament. He and former First Congregational United Church of Christ Pastor Jessica Palys launched a Blue Christmas service six years ago as a means of helping the depressed cope with that general air of malaise that so often threatens to rob them of the joys associated with Christmas and other seasonal celebrations.
This year's service hosted for the third time at First Presbyterian drew about 30 people in person and another 60 congregants to the online streaming of the service on what ironically turned out to be the coldest day of the year on Dec. 21. Following a script written to comfort those suffering through challenges posed by their circumstances, the annual service calls upon God to ease the pain of those "overwhelmed by feelings that exhaust and stifle," offering "a comforting blanket of solidarity in lament for those caught in the glare of expectations of joy."
Utilizing uplifting Christmas music, Holy Scripture, and ceremony - including the lighting of candles on a re-purposed wreath - the ceremony serves to remind those caught in the throes of depression that they are not alone in their grief, and that - as is often the case when dealing with depression - their overwhelming sadness can be temporary and fleeting in nature. In God, hope reigns eternal.
"For a child has been born for us," the service proclaims. "A son is given to us. Authority rests upon his shoulders, and he is named Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light. His authority shall grow continually and there shall be endless peace for the throne of David and his kingdom."
"They are not alone," Allen-Pickett said. "There is hope. In our design to be in community, God has made that decision (through the celebrated birth of his son) to come in person to be with us in human form.
"So often the holidays are supposed to be about joy, but for people who are experiencing grief and sadness it's hard to balance those things. The service is a safe place to reflect on the loss of a relationship or job and sit in a safe place and be able to reflect on that and recognize there is hope."
Sharing grief with others - can have a profound effect on one's mental outlook in the face of adversity, Allen-Pickett said. Support and a listening ear can often be vehicles of deliverance to those feeling alone and depressed in their hour of darkness.
"At the center of the Advent wreath, which we repurpose for the sake of the service, is the Christ candle," Allen-Pickett said. "Christ is there to walk with us and hopefully give us comfort and peace. It's important to be able to see that and talk with other folks about it, to know you're not alone. And while others may be experiencing joy, it's OK to struggle a little bit with folks who can help you process that depression."
Michele Bever, executive director of South Heartland District Health Department, said that inclement winter weather may ultimately make whatever challenges one may be dealing with seem all the more overwhelming. Seasonal Affective Disorder, characterized by shorter days and lack of sunlight, affects roughly one in 10 people by dimming spirits and adding insult to already taxed outlooks.
"Sometimes the additional stress can be more than a person thinks they can bear," Bever said. "There is often no one single cause for a mental health condition. We may be away from family or a family member may be away from us. We may have lost a loved one. We may over-commit ourselves. We may be trying to reintegrate into civilian life after being deployed or be anxious about increased social demands or financial pressures."
Recognizing the pain and struggles of those wrestling with any number of mental challenges can be an important first step in bringing comfort and joy to their seemingly hopeless situations, she said.
"This holiday season, reach out and help a friend, colleague or family member who may be struggling," Bever said. "Learn to recognize the signs that someone is feeling overwhelmed, like there’s no way things can get better, and learn how you can help."
Roughly half the U.S. population will meet the criteria for a diagnosable mental health condition at some point in their life. Recognizing the symptoms associated with these challenges enables friends and family to help seek appropriate and effective treatment to assist their loved ones through these trying times.
"Are there common warning signs for mental health conditions or crises, specific factors that can lead to mental health conditions or even crises?" Bever asks. "What resources are out there, and how do I know if they’re right for me? Many of us are learning about mental health topics for the first time. Having a better understanding of mental health and wellness can help if we or someone we know is experiencing a mental health condition or crisis.
"Be it a one-time event or ongoing, your environment impacts your health and quality of life, genetics, brain chemistry, and your habits and lifestyle, such as lack of sleep. Of course, understanding the risk factors for a mental health condition can be more difficult when it’s your own mental health. Take time to ask yourself about your thoughts, feelings, and behaviors to see if this is part of a pattern that may be caused by a mental health condition."
There are many online anonymous screening tools available to help individuals determine whether their depression may best be treated by a mental health professional. Mental Health America (www.mhascreening.org), Region 3 Innovations in Behavioral Health website (www.region3.ne.networkofcare.org), or Bryan Health (https://screening.mentalhealthscreening.org/bryanhealth) are among the many options available to Nebraskans For students, there are online screening tools available through area colleges and universities.
Most screenings only take a few minutes and offer information about the next steps you should take based on the results. And while a screening is not a diagnosis, it can be helpful for starting a conversation with your doctor or loved one about your mental health status.
Kent Theesen of Hastings is a motivational speaker whose personal encounters with angels and seemingly hopeless situations have been shared in recent months during open microphone events at The Lark. As he sees it, much of the difficulties that derail holiday magic can be traced to a decline in family gatherings triggered by COVID and deemphasis placed on the importance of maintaining long-distance relationships.
"Everybody is so spread out in today's world that they don't take time to be as family-oriented as they used to be," he said. "We live in a fast-paced world, and I think that is one of the biggest differences today from when I was a kid."
Finding ways to reconnect with loved ones can be therapeutic in resurrecting that which has been lost in the shuffle, he said. It's an effort worth putting forth, one that keeps those holiday intangibles alive and well through the ages.
"Go back in your mind and recall the fun times you had and how much joy they brought you," he said. "Maybe write a letter to family members recalling these memories. That's how to get back to where we should be as a family."
Avoiding or setting straight those whose very nature invites depression — namely, dream killers and self-destroyers — can pave the way for a spirit of hopefulness and positivity, he said.
"You just need to let some stuff go," he said. "If you can't change it, rearrange it. I can't change how somebody feels about their situation, but I can move on and choose to be happy with who I am. I can accept how life's cards have been dealt to me and wait for a new hand."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.