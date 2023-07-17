Hollywood Strikes
Striking writers and actors chant as they walk a picket line July 14 at NBC Universal Studios in New York.

 Bebeto Matthews/AP

NEW YORK — To get a sense of just how much animosity is flying around Hollywood these days, watch how Ron Perlman responded to a report that the studios aimed to prolong a strike long enough for writers to lose their homes.

Perlman, the hulking, gravel-voiced actor of "Hellboy," leaned into the camera in a since-deleted Instagram live video to vent his anger. "Listen to me, mother-(expletive)," Perlman said. "There's a lot of ways to lose your house."

