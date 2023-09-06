Film-Fall Preview

This image released by Marvel Studios shows Teyonah Parris as Captain Monica Rambeau in a scene from "The Marvels."

 Marvel Studios/Disney via AP

NEW YORK — Hollywood is at a standstill. Actors and screenwriters are months into a dual strike. Film sets are dark. But the movies are still coming — or, at least, most of them. Even if that means some potentially solitary red-carpet walks.

"I'm hoping I'm not promoting the movie by myself," says Nia DaCosta, director of the upcoming Marvel movie "The Marvels" (Nov. 10). "No one's there to see me, either. They're going to be like, 'Where's Brie Larson?'"

