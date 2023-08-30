Philanthropy Hollywood Strikes
Shawn Batey (right), a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, pickets outside of Netflix’s offices in New York on Aug. 9, the 100th day of the Hollywood writers’ strike. Batey is one of 2,600 film or television workers who have also lost work during the strike and who have been helped by the nonprofit Entertainment Community Fund.

 Thalia Beaty/AP

NEW YORK — Shawn Batey was sweating in the August sun on the 100th day of the writers strike, carrying her “IATSE Solidarity” sign on the picket line outside Netflix’s New York offices, but she was glad to be there.

A props assistant and documentary filmmaker, Batey is a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, the union that represents many entertainment workers, in Hollywood and New York, but also around the country. She recently worked on “Pose” and “Russian Doll,” but since the writers strike began in May and the actors joined them on July 14, she’s had trouble covering her expenses. So she applied to the emergency fund from the Entertainment Community Fund for help.

