Germany Holocaust Social Media Campaign
Buy Now

Holocaust survivor Assia Gorban shows a picture of her family during an interview with The Associated Press in Berlin, Germany, April 3.

 Michele Tantussi/AP

BERLIN — Assia Gorban was 7 years old when the Germans occupied her hometown of Mogilev-Podolsky in Ukraine. The Jewish girl and her family were first imprisoned in a ghetto on the outskirts of town and later forced onto a cattle car that took them to the Pechora concentration camp in 1941.

After a few failed attempts, Gorban, her mother, and younger brother managed to escape in 1942, and spent the rest of World War II living under false identities until they were liberated in 1944.

0
0
0
0
0