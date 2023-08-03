Expensive Home Sale

This June 2021 photo shows Copper Beech Farm, a 50-plus acre waterfront estate in Greenwich, Conn, which recently sold for $138,830,000.

 Daniel Milstein/Sotheby’s International Realty via AP

The Associated Press

GREENWICH, Conn. — Copper Beech Farm, with 50 acres of waterfront property in the tony New York suburb of Greenwich, has sold for just under $139 million, believed to be a record home sale in Connecticut, Sotheby’s International Realty said Thursday

