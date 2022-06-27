SMITH COUNTY, Kan. — Special events here over the Independence Day holiday weekend will celebrate the 150th anniversary of construction of the Home on the Range Cabin northwest of Athol.
On Saturday, members of the Higley and Rust families will meet in Smith Center, Kansas, for separate reunions. At 4:30 p.m., the movie “Home on the Range” will be shown at the Center Theatre in Smith Center.
At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, re-enactor Galen Larson will give a presentation at the cabin site.
From 8-9:15 a.m. Sunday, a Continental breakfast will be served the the first 150 participants who arrive at Smith Center High School. A free-will offering will be received.
A worship service will follow at 9:30 a.m. at the high school. Mitch Holthus, a Rust family member and well-known sports broadcaster who is recognized as the voice of the Kansas City Chiefs, will speak.
From 11 a.m. to noon, the 1st Division Army Band from Fort Riley, Kansas, will present a concert.
A noon lunch will be served for a free-will donation to the first 200 participants at the high school.
Afternoon presenters will include U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major Brian Narducci, a veteran of more than 20 special forces deployments now stationed at Fort Riley, at 1:30 p.m.; and re-enactor Marla Matkin and retired U.S. Army Sgt. Marti Mace, an armed forces master piper, from 2:30-4. The “Home on the Range” movie will be shown attain at the Center Theatre at 4:30 p.m.
Narducci has been on missions all over the world as a crew chief on a Blackhawk helicopter. Matkin specializes in portraying military spouses from history.
Visitors are encouraged to stop by the cabin site on Monday, which is Independence Day and the cabin’s actual anniversary. Hourly tours will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In 1871, Dr. Brewster Higley VI, a pioneer physician and farmer, homesteaded on land nine miles west of the current town of Athol. On July 4, 1872, he and his neighbors built a small cabin of logs and limestone on the north bank of West Beaver Creek, which ran through Higley’s homestead claim, the serve as his dwelling on the property.
Higley is author of a poem titled “My Western Home,” which he probably wrote in fall 1871. The poem later was adapted as a song known as “Home on the Range,” which subsequently became an American cowboy anthem and the official Kansas state song.
The Higley cabin remained standing on the creek bank long after Higley himself had moved on, and the property eventually was owned by Pete and Ellen Rust, who lived and farmed there for many years. Although the cabin was just another outbuilding on the Rusts’ farmstead, they knew of its historical significance and made sure to keep it standing in its original location.
Following the Rusts’ deaths, the property remained owned by the Ellen Rust Living Trust managed by their nephews and nieces, with proceeds from rental of the surrounding farm ground used for cabin site upkeep. Free public access to the site was allowed year-round, even though it was on the edge of a privately owned farmstead.
About a decade ago, a major fundraising drive was conducted to shore up the cabin structure and protect it from soil erosion, restore its original roofline, and make the cabin site handicapped-accessible. A new bridge and a walking trail along the creek also were built on the property to give visitors a closer look at the Kansas prairie.
After the renovation, ownership of the property was transferred from the Ellen Rust Living Trust to the Peoples Heartland Foundation, a nonprofit charitable organization capable of accepting tax-deductible donations. Rust family members continue to advise and assist the Peoples Heartland Foundation with regard to the property and promote activities there.
The Home on the Range site is northwest of Athol at 7032 90 Road. Access to the property is from a long private driveway stretching west off Kansas Highway 8. The cabin is located just off the farmyard, near the tenant’s home.
Visitors are welcome from daylight to dark every day of the year. No admission is charged, but free-will offerings are accepted.
For more information visit www.homeontherangecabin.com or contact ElDean Holthus at 785-476-5216.
