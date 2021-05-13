As a former physician assistant, Dr. Brent Hood understands the importance of being a role model and mentor to those PAs training and working alongside him at Hastings Orthopaedics.
It is that insight and willingness to share his expertise and knowledge in support of the PA profession that led to Hood’s selection as Nebraska Association of Physician’s Assistants Physician of the Year Award, presented to him at this year’s annual NAPA conference in Kearney.
Hood, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, was nominated by one of his three PA staff at Hastings Orthopaedics for the award, which honors physicians who serve as mentors for PA students, employ PAs and support the PA profession.
NAPA is composed of elected board members who address local and national issues pertaining to PA practices and laws.
Hood was an orthopedic PA in Norfolk from 2003-06. He served his residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha from 2010-15 before joining the Hastings Orthopaedics office in Hastings in 2015.
The husband and father of six believes it is imperative for PAs to learn to communicate effectively with both patients and doctors alike in order to achieve maximum results for their patients.
“The most important thing is listening — just to be able to sit and listen to patients,” Hood said. “Don’t ask questions. When I visit with a patient, I say, ‘Just tell me why you are here’ and listen to their story.
“Most patients are interrupted within the first 10-15 seconds, so if you just sit and listen to their story, that validates that they are going to be listened to. Three basic things — listening, providing a good physical examination, and having a plan — let the patient know they’re being taken care of.”
Hood said he regards his PAs as equals, something he says isn’t necessarily a given in the profession. It’s a mindset he learned from his grandfather, Thomas “Tom” Hood, who founded the orthopedic residency program at UNMC.
His philosophy is to encourage PAs to take an active role in diagnosis and treatment planning rather than simply looking to him for direction.
“I always reinforce that they need to come up with a plan, then go over that plan with them,” he said. “I don’t want them to come to me and say, ‘What do you want me to do for this?’ I want them to say, ‘This is my plan, and these are my next steps, what do you think?’ Then I’ll add to it.
“With my PAs, I work with really focusing on those last steps so they can start coming up with their own plan to take care of patients. A lot of times PAs are not being encouraged in that step. My focus model is a team-based approach that requires communication between all of us.”
Hood said it is this team-oriented approach that has helped bring Mary Lanning recognition as a Blue Distinction Center for Knee and Hip Replacement through Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska.
Blue Distinction Centers are named nationally for their commitment to delivering high-quality care and better health outcomes.
“I can’t do my job without the PAs, without everyone up front that sees the patients and takes information on the patients, without the nurses, the athletic trainers … we can’t provide quality care without these people,” he said. “They are just as or more important than I am, because they are the ones who are keeping the ship running.
“I’m kind of the captain, but they are the ones who really keep it going. I’m blessed to have everyone here that I have.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.