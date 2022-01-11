Hospitality businesses looking to bounce back following a down year in 2020 due to the pervasive impact of COVID across the community and world returned to face a new normal in 2021.
For while many were able to reopen for business as usual, their circumstances remained uncertain, due to the ongoing presence of the virus and its variants. And with the latest Omicron mutation proving more contagious than the initial COVID strain, questions now linger as to just what 2022 will look like for area motels, hotels, restaurants, and tourist venues in terms of day-to-day operations.
At Smith Softball Complex, general manager Joe Patterson remains cautiously optimistic that the gains made toward normalcy in 2021 will enable the complex to stay the course in terms of its recovery from 2020.
“When everybody had the initial scare, our numbers were about half of what they usually are at tournaments,” Patterson said. “They were still pretty well attended, but they fell off about 30 percent.
“Last summer, it was pretty wide open for us, business as usual. Things have been cycling up and down for two years now. Our hope is that as more people get vaccinated or contract it and get that natural immunity that those numbers will go down.”
Because it is an outdoor venue, the softball complex doesn’t pose the same threat as indoor venues in terms of exposure potential, Patterson said. For that reason, additional precautions — including mask requirements — are not required of guests or staff at this time.
Given the impending threat of exposure in general, Patterson believes most residents will eventually contract some form of COVID before the epidemic runs its course, he said.
“Obviously we’re concerned about this high number of cases,” he said. “It seems to us that if you haven’t had COVID you’re going to get it, even if you are vaccinated, which all of our staff are. It falls into two categories: people who have COVID or people who are going to have COVID.
“I’ve had good friends who didn’t get vaccinated and it damn near killed them, so it’s nothing to fool around with. We do not require masks, but we may have our food people mask up, depending on where we are when we start. We won’t really begin full-blown operations until May.”
The strategy of suspending operations by cancelling tournaments seems futile in terms of limiting spread of the disease, he said. The negative impact the disease has already had on the economy outweighs any perceived gains made from closing doors, he said.
“The lessons learned from shutting down: it wrecked their economy,” he said. “Those who shut down had just as many infections as those who didn’t shut down.”
At Hastings Museum, business grinded to halt from October 2020 through early 2021, when COVID concerns led to closure of the facility to the public. Since then, however, recovery has been swift and encouraging, Director Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson said.
“That was kind of a hard hitting thing,” she said of the closure. “As far as attendance and people coming in, we saw a drop with our closures because obviously people couldn’t get here.
“We had projects to work on so we kept staff busy and employed, which is a good thing. When our doors opened, people returned. We are now enjoying the luxury of having school groups and scout groups who still want to utilize our services and programming.”
Programming additions — some which were already in the works prior to the COVID outbreak — have served the museum well, with walking and biking tours creating outdoor alternatives that have become staples in their lineup. Virtual tours have also provided a safer way to do business while limiting exposure to viruses and illnesses.
“These still meet our mission and fulfill the needs that we have,” Kreutzer-Hodson said. “We want to be able to serve the community and be as safe as possible. By offering those outdoor programming pieces, they are learning something but are not confined in a building where ventilation is kind of restricted.”
Regular museum scheduling remains unaltered by COVID concerns for the time being, subject to change, Kreutzer-Hodson said. Masks remain optional for visitors and staff, though staff utilizes them when working with schools where such mandates are in place.
“We want to try to do as much business as possible, especially for our school groups,” she said. “We know the schools rely on us as a resource for their classes. We will still continue to monitor and watch and keep everybody as safe as possible.”
Hastings Area Chamber President Mikki Shafer said that while chamber operations have retained a sense of normalcy through the pandemic, she has noticed a number of safety measures being implemented by area hotels and motels since the epidemic surfaced. Shafer worked in the hospitality industry prior to assuming her role as chamber president.
“Cleaning has taken on a new level that when I was in the industry was not even thought of,” she said. “Everything is now individually wrapped. They’ve gone away from buffets because of the potential for cross contamination. There are sanitized signs on everything a person touches.
“Even grab-and-go items like granola bars and fruit are just not there anymore. It makes sense, really, because people can touch everything and it still looks good.”
At Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau, event cancellations that were commonplace when COVID first emerged have slowed in recent months, Director Anjanette Bonham said. Community events such as softball tournaments, Art in the Park, and the Bigfoot Conference were able to return to their annual rotations in 2021, though restrictions and required safety measures quelled attendance numbers in most instances.
“Our local venues that normally host events, conventions, festivals, meetings, and sporting activities felt the direct impact,” Bonham said. “As a result, the venues, caterers, hotels, retail stores, restaurants and community did not see the normal revenue and economic growth during those months.
“Once the COVID-19 restrictions were lessened and lifted, some events that were outdoors were able to happen. Communication with South Heartland District Health Department and their protocol had to be followed to host the event. We’re thankful for these events and economic impact that was generated.”
