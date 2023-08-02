ENTER-MOVIE-BARBIE-MASCULINITY-2-MCT
Buy Now

Kingsley Ben-Adir, (left), Ryan Gosling (center) and Ncuti Gatwa prepare for the “beach-off” in “Barbie.”

 Warner Bros. Pictures via TNS

“Barbie’s” entire narrative builds, of all things, to a musical number.

Part power ballad, part battle sequence and part dream ballet, “I’m Just Ken” arrives onscreen like an elaborate bit, or an excuse for Ryan Gosling to flex his Oscar-nominated vocal cords and reprise his viral dance routines. And yet it’s an absolute showstopper, one as ridiculous as it is ideologically ambitious and visually astute. Like the powerful monologue America Ferrera delivers about the impossibilities of being a woman, this five-minute sequence is an empathetic acknowledgment of the pressures put on men to (literally) perform their masculinity, often to toxic lengths.

0
0
0
0
0