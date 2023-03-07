Flight Attack

This image provided by Simik Ghookasian shows passengers and crew members restraining a man who according to federal authorities tried to open an airliner’s emergency door and tried to stab a flight attendant on a weekend flight from Los Angeles to Boston on March 5. Simik Ghookasian, a passenger, said in a telephone interview that he was seated several rows behind the suspect, identified by federal authorities as Francisco Severo Torres, when he heard a commotion.

 Simik Ghookasian via AP

BOSTON — A passenger who helped restrain a threatening man on a weekend flight from Los Angeles to Boston said Tuesday that the entire chaotic episode was over within seconds thanks to teamwork.

Simik Ghookasian said in a telephone interview that he was seated several rows behind the man, who had quietly tried to open an airliner's emergency door before trying to stab a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon, according to prosecutors.

