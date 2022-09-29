buying a car on a budget
Buy Now

Vehicles are still expensive and in short supply, necessitating changes to how people buy their cars or trucks.

Metro Creative Graphics

Drivers in the market for a new or pre-owned vehicle over the last couple of years likely discovered that the process of buying a car or truck is as difficult as ever. Prior to and during the COVID-19 pandemic, factory closures, supply chain issues, semiconductor chip shortages, and a bevy of other complications led to fewer vehicles on lots and much higher sticker prices on cars that were on the lot. That has caused people who are on strict budgets to reevaluate priorities and timelines.

0
0
0
0
0