EducationQuest Foundation
Thousands of local, state, and national scholarships are available. Here are ways to find them!
EducationQuest Foundation
Thousands of local, state, and national scholarships are available. Here are ways to find them!
• ScholarshipQuest at EducationQuest.org has over 2,000 Nebraska-based scholarships. After you create a profile, you’ll be matched you with scholarships that fit your criteria. You’ll also find links to recommended national sites.
• Visit your school counseling office regularly during your senior year to check on local, national, and school-specific scholarships.
• The college you plan to attend is one of your best sources for scholarships. Ask about college-based scholarships you might be eligible to receive.
• Other scholarship resources could include clubs and organizations and your parents’ employers and civic organizations.
Criteria for earning scholarships can include academics, community service, leadership, or talents. Some are based on financial need as measured by the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), but most are a combination of all these criteria. Therefore, earn good grades, get involved, and complete the FAFSA.
Follow these tips to increase your chances of earning scholarships:
—Organize scholarships in deadline order and set aside time each week to work on them.
— The application may ask for your activities, awards, honors classes, and volunteer or paid jobs. Track this information by using the Activities Resume at EducationQuest.org.
— When requesting a letter of recommendation, give the person provide a specific deadline and a copy of your Activities Resume.
— After writing an essay, ask an adult (preferably an English teacher) to review it.
— Don’t ever pay for scholarship services! Talk to your school counselor or EducationQuest about free resources.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.