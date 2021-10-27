Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy and windy at times. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy and windy at times. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.