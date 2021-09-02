Josh Hoyer
in concert
MINDEN — A long-anticipated concert that has had to be rescheduled multiple times due to public health concerns finally is slated to take place here Friday.
The Minden Opera House opens its 21st season with a concert by Josh Hoyer, who performed with his band Soul Colossal at the Opera House in the 2018-19 season and was scheduled to return in October 2020. With the onset of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, that show had to be postponed and then postponed again.
On Friday, however, the show will go on at 7:30 p.m.
Hoyer appeared on NBC’s hit television show “The Voice” in 2017. He earned a spot on Blake Shelton’s team and the respect of the coaches of the show. Since that appearance, he and the band have toured extensively, only taking a break when the pandemic brought performances to a halt.
Hoyer formed Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal in 2012. Inspired by the sounds of Stax, Motown, Muscle Shoals, New Orleans, Philly and San Francisco, the band crosses musical boundaries both in style and era.
On March 26, 2020, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal released “Natural Born Hustler,” their fifth studio album and first album with new label partner, Color Red.
For ticket information visit www.mindenoperahouse.com or call the box office at 308-832-0588.
Lovewell fireworks show Saturday
JEWELL COUNTY, Kan. — Continuing a new tradition that began a few years ago, the Lovewell Lake Association will present a fireworks display at Lovewell State Park here Saturday.
The show will begin at dusk, or around 8:15 p.m., at the Cedar Point Boat Ramp. The rain date is Sunday.
In years past, fireworks shows were presented at Lovewell on or around Independence Day. More recently, the Lovewell Lake Association has raised money for a show on Labor Day weekend.
Individual fireworks still are prohibited in all area of the state park and wildlife area, including the Twin Coves trailer area and the Lovewell Cabin area west of the state park.
A valid Kansas state park vehicle permit is needed for entrance to the park. For more information contact the park office at 785-753-4971.
Donations for the show can be mailed to the Lovewell Lake Association, c/o Kim Wiesner, P.O. Box 472, Concordia, KS 666901.
Campus assaults
LINCOLN — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green is promising changes after days of protests against sexual assault on the Lincoln campus.
Green told leaders of the university’s student government on Wednesday the school is taking several steps to reduce sexual assaults and support victims, The Lincoln Journal Star reported.
He said by the end of the spring 2022 semester, the university will add in-person sexual misconduct training for all students via a peer-mentor approach.
The university also plans to appoint a director of education on sexual misconduct to the Center for Advocacy Response & Education, and is considering adding additional mental health support and resources for students.
Students and demonstrators have protested five times since Aug. 24 after a student reported that she was sexually assaulted at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.
Demonstrators have demanded the fraternity be removed from campus and other changes to address what they called a campus culture that promotes sexual assault.
Green temporarily suspended Fiji, which was already on probation for previous violations of university policy, on Aug. 25. Since then, a sexual assault was reported at the Sigma Chi fraternity.
