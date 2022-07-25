Several key administrative appointments and the recommissioning of a venerable campus in central Hastings are among noteworthy changes for Hastings Public Schools going into the 2022-23 academic year.
Hastings High School and Hawthorne and Watson elementary schools have new principals for the coming year. And the former Morton Elementary School campus now houses the Morton Early Learning Center on the building’s main level and the school district’s administrative office complex upstairs.
Jeff Linden will serve as high school principal. He succeeds Tom Szlanda, who is the school district’s new director of human resources and operations.
Linden has come to Hastings from Southern Valley Public Schools, where he served as the grades 7-12 principal from August 2018 until this summer. The Southern Valley campus is south of Oxford in Furnas county and serves students from the communities of Oxford, Stamford, Orleans and Beaver City and the surrounding area.
Prior to his service at Southern Valley, Linden taught mathematics at Ralston High School and before that at Millard North. His background also includes teaching and coaching in the Hershey Public Schools and in Twin River Public Schools at Genoa.
Linden holds a doctorate of education in organizational leadership from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. He also holds master’s degrees in curriculum and instruction and in educational administration and supervision, also from Grand Canyon. He received his bachelor of science in education degree, with endorsements in grades 7-12 mathematics and physical education, from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2007.
Szlanda had served as Hastings High principal and before that assistant principal since 2009. He moves to the district office to succeed David Essink, who retired this summer.
John Hauser is the new principal at Hawthorne Elementary, coming to the position from Starr Elementary in the Grand Island Public Schools.
Jeff Janda is the new principal at Watson Elementary. He previously served as teaching and learning coordinator for Educational Service Unit No. 10 based in Kearney.
Other administrative changes for this year include the appointment of Bryan Vetter, a social studies teacher and coach at Hastings High School, as assistant principal and activities director at Hastings Middle School.
Vetter succeeds Jason Strong, who left HPS to become assistant high school principal and activities director in the Minden Public Schools.
Kerra Robinson, who has served as assistant director of student services at HPS, will be the administrator of the Morton Early Learning Center on North Baltimore Avenue.
The Morton Early Learning Center, HPS’ first-ever central preschool, occupies the ground level of the building that served elementary students from its construction in 1931 until 2020. Previously, HPS had preschool classrooms located in elementary buildings around the city.
Morton School closed in 2016, but the building was used for a total of four additional years as a temporary location for Alcott and then Longfellow elementary schools while their buildings were renovated.
In May 2020, HPS district voters approved a $6 million bond issue to renovate and repurpose the Morton campus for preschool and administrative uses.
The new district offices, which are accessed from the west side of the Morton building, replace the previous HPS office building at 1924 W. A St., which will be sold.
Because the central preschool and the district offices are separate facilities with separate entrances, each has its own address. The Morton Early Learning Center retains the address of the old elementary school, 731 N. Baltimore Ave., while the district office address is 1515 W. Eighth St.
