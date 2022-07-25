Several key administrative appointments and the recommissioning of a venerable campus in central Hastings are among noteworthy changes for Hastings Public Schools going into the 2022-23 academic year.

Hastings High School and Hawthorne and Watson elementary schools have new principals for the coming year. And the former Morton Elementary School campus now houses the Morton Early Learning Center on the building’s main level and the school district’s administrative office complex upstairs.

