Voters in Tuesday’s primary election winnowed from 12 to eight the large field of candidates vying for seats on the Hastings Board of Education.
According to final unofficial election results from the Adams County Clerk’s Office, the eight advancing candidates are Becky Sullivan, who received 2,248 votes; Stacie Widhelm, 1,731; Andrew McCarty, 1,688; Brady Rhodes, 1,551; Jodi Graves, 1,460; David Hughes, 1,309; Shay Burk, 1,237; and Mark Montague, 1,235.
All eight of those names will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Each of the top four vote-getters at that time will win four-year terms on the board, which oversees the Hastings Public Schools.
The four remaining candidates were eliminated from contention. They are Michelle Fullerton; who received 1,132 votes; Monti Starkey, 1,023; Valerie Bower, 911; and Elizabeth Wilson, 585.
Sullivan and Graves are the two board incumbents seeking re-election. Sullivan is finishing her second term of office; Graves was appointed to the board in 2020.
Rhodes was elected to the board in 2014 and re-elected in 2018 but left office in 2020 when his seat was declared vacant. Rhodes and his family were out of the country that winter for sabbatical travel, and it was impossible for him to attend meetings in person for a period of time.
Current board members John Bonham and Tracey Katzberg did not file for re-election this year.
Widhelm, Hughes, Montague, Fullerton and Starkey all are featured on a website called voice4hastings.com, featuring “2022 Conservative Voices for Hastings Board of Education.”
Widhelm, Montague, Fullerton and Starkey were endorsed by the Protect Nebraska Children Political Action Committee.
Fullerton, Hughes, Starkey and Widhelm were endorsed by the Adams County Republican Party.
Sullivan, Graves, McCarty, Bower, Rhodes and Burk all participated in an April 25 candidate forum sponsored by the Hastings Education Association, a membership organization representing HPS faculty. None of the other candidates participated, and their absence was noted by at least a couple of those who did attend.
Bower, one of the candidates who did not advance from Tuesday’s primary, asserted during the forum that school board seats across the United States are being sought this year by candidates associated with “highly partisan and sometimes radical” groups.
“When elected, I will work to ensure that Hastings teachers and students do not become collateral damage in a broader culture war,” Bower said at the time.
