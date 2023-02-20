Students and teachers in the Hastings Public Schools will have a full week away from classes in mid-March 2024 under the calendar for the 2023-24 academic year approved Monday.
Gathered at the HPS Administrative Office Center for their regular February meeting, members of the Hastings Board of Education voted 8-0 to approve the proposed calendar set forth by the school system’s administration.
The calendar calls for classes to begin Aug. 15 for students in grades 7 and 8 and Aug. 16 for all other grades. New teachers report to work Aug. 8 and 9, and Aug. 10, 11, 14 and 15 will be pre-service days for all teachers.
Days off school for students throughout the first semester would be Sept. 4 (Labor Day), Sept. 22 (professional development day for staff), Oct. 12 (staff work day at the end of the first quarter), Oct. 13 (staff and students off as a payback day for parent-teacher conferences), Nov. 3 (staff work day), and Nov. 22-24 (Thanksgiving break).
School would let out for winter break on Dec. 21 with early dismissal at 1:15 p.m., marking the end of the semester. Classes would resume on Jan. 4, 2024, following a teacher work day on Jan. 3.
Days off for students in the second semester would include Jan. 15 (students and staff off for Martin Luther King Jr., holiday), Feb. 9 (students and staff off for parent-teacher conference payback day), Feb. 12 (professional development day for staff), March 8 (staff work day at end of third quarter), March 11-15 (students and staff off for spring break), March 29 and April 1 (students and staff off for holiday break), and April 26 (staff work day).
Graduation would be May 19. The second semester would end May 21, with classes letting out for the summer at 1:15 p.m. May 22 would be a staff work day.
The weeklong spring break, March 11-15, would be a new feature in the HPS calendar.
Lawrence Tunks, HPS director of learning, said two versions of school calendar had been prepared — one nearly identical to the calendar being followed for 2022-23, and the other similar in many respects but allowing for the full week out of school in March.
“We put this option out there because we had received quite a bit of feedback over the past three years from staff, so we thought we’d give it a whirl,” Tunks told the board.
The two calendar options then were circulated to staff for comment, and 56% of the 245 staff members who responded said they preferred “Option B,” which includes the full-week spring break.
By comparison, this year's school calendar provides for three days of spring break March 9, 10 and 13, making for a five-day weekend, followed by "late spring break" April 7 and 10, providing a four-day weekend coinciding with Easter. Next year's "holiday break" days March 29 and April 1 also will coincide with Easter observances.
The board approved the 2023-24 calendar without discussion.
In other business Monday, the board:
— Voted 8-0 to approve the Hastings High School student registration handbook for 2023-24.
— Approved the consent agenda, which included accepting the retirement of Rick Ripperger, assistant principal at Hastings High, and the resignation of Michael Nanfito, assistant principal at Hastings Middle School, both effective June 30.
— Voted 8-0 to approve the addition of three full-time equivalent elementary teacher positions for 2023-24, using federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) money to fund them for the year.
— Voted 8-0 to approve the annual review of school district policies.
— Voted 8-0 to approve a bid for $42,786.07 from the Nebraska ESUCC Online Marketplace to provide the district with a supply of paper for the coming year. This was the lower of two bids received.
— Heard a Spotlight on Learning report from Principal Jeff Janda and Educational Facilitator Jennifer Engle from Watson Elementary School, presenting on efforts to build community and a supportive culture at Watson.
— Heard a mini-concert by students from the district’s elementary orchestra program with leadership from instructors David Bernard-Stevens and Christine Niemeyer.
