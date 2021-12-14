Eleven certificated staff members in the Hastings Public Schools have informed the district office of their intention to resign or retire at the end of the 2021-22 academic year.
All those retirements and resignations were approved Monday at the Hastings Board of Education’s regular December meeting.
Roger Sunderman, a longtime social science teacher at Hastings High School and the head boys and girls tennis coach, is among seven teachers on the list of retirees.
The other retirees include Mark Anderson, skilled and technical science teacher at Hastings High; Deanna Dirks, reading teacher at Hastings Middle School; Faye Freisen, library medial specialist at Hastings High; Carolyn Goetz, speech language pathologist at Hawthorne Elementary; Linda Klamm, math teacher at Hastings Middle School; and Sherill McCune, special education teacher at Hawthorne.
Other teachers who are resigning are Mara Balthazor, second-grade teacher at Hawthorne; Emily Brooks, half-time math teacher at Hastings High; Mackenzie Daniels, special education teacher at Hastings Middle School; and Joyce Sadd, business teacher at Hastings High.
The board voted 8-0 to accept all the resignations and retirements. Board member Tracey Katzberg was absent and excused.
“Altogether, we will be losing 160 years of experience if you combine all those positions,” said David Essink, director of human resources and operations for Hastings Public Schools.
Essink said it’s unusual to receive so many early notices of intent to resign or retire. Teachers do not need to make such a decision until spring.
However, the 11 notices received by the district recently coincide with a proposal to incentivize early notices with a onetime, $500 bonus added to the staff member’s final paycheck.
The new incentive program received unanimous approval on first reading at the Board of Education’s November meeting and was given final approval Monday.
To qualify for the bonus, the departing staff member must turn in his or her notice by the third Friday in December — this year, this Friday, Dec. 17. The staff member must be at least be at least 0.5 FTE (half-time), not be receiving long-term disability benefits, not be on administrative leave and not be fired. The employee also must finish out the spring semester.
Essink said the incentive program is not intended to promote departures — but that if a staff member knows he or she will be leaving, anyway, the district will benefit from having extra time to advertise the positions and find good candidates.
“We certainly don’t want to encourage people to leave our district,” he said.
Essink said he is curious to see if any more notices come in this week, now that the incentive program is approved.
Meanwhile, advertising already has begun for positions that will be vacated in the spring, with district administrators expecting competition for available candidates.
“It’s earlier than usual for us to jump into the heavy advertising, but we feel it’s necessary given the shortage of teachers we’re facing,” he said.
Sunderman will be retiring from both his teaching and tennis-coaching roles.
In addition, the board on Monday approved the resignation of Michael Mankin as a one-third-time assistant high school track coach and Bailey Johnson as middle school girls track coach. Both of those resignations are effective immediately.
The board also approved upgrading Cody Jackson from a two-thirds-time assistant high school track coach to a full assistant coach in the wake of Mankin’s departure.
