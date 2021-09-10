Members of the Hastings Board of Education will have three options on Monday when it comes to a decision on face coverings.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider presented those options for an updated Return to Learn Plan at the school board’s work session on Thursday.
School board members could extend the mask requirement another month and revisit it in October; they could remove mask requirement; or they could put a metric in place to guide the district on what to do.
The school board meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Hastings Middle School commons at 201 N. Marian Ave.
Schneider presented a metric based on what is in place at Columbus Public Schools.
The metric would set an absenteeism rate based on all illnesses at each building to determine whether there would be a mask requirement.
As presented Thursday, if the absentee rate for any illness exceeds 12% over a three-day period, it will result in a mask requirement for 14 calendar days for that particular building. If the absentee rate is below 12% at the end of the 14-day requirement, the building’s occupants no longer will be required to wear masks.
An absentee rate of 20% or more over a three-day period may result in a brief shutdown of the particular building to allow a deep clean and also will result in a 14-day mandatory mask policy.
The brief shutdown isn’t automatic.
“I don’t want to be in an automatic shutdown situation,” Schneider said.
The district began requiring all students, staff members and visitors to wear a face covering in all HPS buildings and buses beginning Sept. 2.
The requirement was prompted by a significant increase in the number of students testing positive for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, and a high absenteeism rate. That decision came 10 days after the school district implemented a requirement on Aug. 23 for students in sixth grade and younger to wear a mask while inside school facilities.
The deadline for each of those decisions is Sept. 17, which allowed for a board decision on Sept. 13.
There were 20 positive COVID-19 cases at the high school from Monday through Wednesday and 125 students absent due to medical reasons.
“That’s what prompted me to make the change for 7-12,” Schneider said Thursday. “It’s certainly a decision I’ve heard a lot of feedback on. Some people would say it’s the right thing to do and some people would say it’s not.”
The metric percentages were recommended because 12% is one-eighth of students.
Also, an absentee rate of 20% has long been an unwritten number prompting the district to take a look at special actions.
Board members discussed using 10% or 15% instead of 12% for the mask requirement. The number at Columbus is 8%.
There is flexibility to change numbers before approving action on Monday.
School board members said Thursday they appreciated the options presented by the metric.
Staff members aren’t part of the trigger. This year, more high school students than teachers have tested positive for COVID-19, which is opposite of last year.
Statewide there are a little over 300,000 public school students. Of those, 40% are in mask requirement.
Also during the work session, Hastings Middle School representatives gave a Spotlight on Learning presentation about the success of the school’s Win Time program, in which teachers work on targeted skill deficits or extension needs based on current student data.
Schneider also presented the 2021-22 budget, which is scheduled for approval Monday.
