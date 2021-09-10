A Patriot Day concert featuring exclusive music performed in celebration of everyday heroism is how Hastings Symphony Orchestra will trumpet its return to the public eye and ear with a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Chautauqua Park Pavilion.
Grounded by Covid 19 following its last full concert performed in February of 2020, the orchestra had since recorded videos and in splintered chamber ensembles, but it was never really the same tiger HSO conductor Byron Jensen had grown accustomed to taming during his 17 years with the baton.
“It feels incredible to be back at the podium with a full orchestra,” he said. “It feels a bit surreal. I remember coming off that concert in February 2020 thinking, ‘If that’s the last one I ever do, I feel very good about what I’ve done,’ and then the pandemic kicked in.
“This feels really nice. I think the attitude among the musicians is that they are also glad to be playing concert music as well.”
The theme of the concert — “A celebration of our nation, community and heroes” — acknowledges a broader definition of heroes that goes beyond military personnel and first responders to include healthcare workers and educators, recognizing the latter two for their selfless roles assumed during the pandemic.
“Curiously, there aren’t any songs out there right now specific in referring to educators or medical personnel as heroes,” Jensen said. “Musically, I want this to feel like we are encompassing everyone who has worked so hard to help keep us safe, keep us focused, keep us healthy.
“I hope people understand that we are in the midst of everyday heroes. We may not recognize or see them in that capacity, but some people have worked tirelessly over the past 19 months on behalf of our country and our community.”
Concert highlights will include an exclusive performance of Jim Stephenson’s “Fanfare for Democracy,” commissioned by an orchestra representing each of the 50 states and The National Symphony representing the nation’s capitol.
Originally premiered by “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band, orchestras included in the mix include the Boston Pops, Cincinnati Pops, San Diego Symphony, Naples Philharmonic, Grand Rapids Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, symphonies from Utah, Houston, and Charleston, Portland Youth Philharmonic, and orchestras featured in festivals in New Hampshire and the Grand Tetons.
Participating orchestras were selected through an online application process.
“I was delighted when Jim Stephenson reached out to me and said we were the ones (to represent Nebraska),” Jensen said. “This is really exciting to be involved with something musically special in the life of America.”
Jensen describes “Fanfare” as an inspirational, uplifting and challenging arrangement. Listeners and musicians alike will appreciate the intricacies woven into the complex composition, he said.
“It’s very brass-oriented, with a long thematic ideas expressed by the woodwinds and strings that soar out there like an eagle,” he said. “Then of course, the percussion adds lots of vitality to the music.
“It is rhythmically complicated in places, which makes it fun and engaging for the musicians and myself to work through the piece. It changes harmonies quite abruptly, providing a sense of strength and resolution.”
Featured guest soprano Kaitlynn Schreiner of Grand Island, a recent Hastings College graduate, will punctuate the concert’s patriotic theme with renditions of “God Bless America” and “Bring Him Home” (from the musical, “Les Miserables”). She is a previous HSO Young Artist contest winner.
American Legion Post 11 of Hastings will present the colors on behalf of veterans past and present.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to the performance, with masks optional at the outdoor venue. Though also optional, Jansen expects patriotic spirit to be strong among those in attendance.
“This is a concert celebrating who we are, our community, our nation, bringing out the theme of how we are all in this together,” he said. “This music is inspiring, it is hopeful, it is patriotic. It is personal to all of us who love everything that this country is known for in terms of its greatness, its challenges, its expectations, its possibilities.”
