Hastings Utilities’ advisory panel is recommending the city contract with a South Dakota firm for a major expansion of the HU solar farm.

Gathered Thursday at the City Building for their regular April meeting, members of the Hastings Utility Board voted 4-0 to recommend that the City Council approve an $8,413,259 contract with GenPro Energy Solutions of Piedmont, South Dakota, for phase 2 of the Hastings Solar Farm northwest of the city airport.

