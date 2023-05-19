OMAHA — Jessalynn Hudson did here Friday what she set out to do in the discus arena at Burke Stadium.
Hudson, who is going for a three-peat this year in the shot put, won the Class D discus event for the first time in her final year of high school competition at the State Track and Field Meet in Omaha.
The Bruning-Davenport/Shickley senior came into Friday's competition after placing third in the discus throw her sophomore year and finishing second a year ago — getting beat by a mere 5 inches.
This year, it wasn't that close.
Hudson's winning throw of 138 feet, 2 inches beat the distance of 129-11 thrown by Emily Berglund of Shelton. Silver Lake's Katelyn Strampler, a sophomore, finished in eighth place at 116-11.
"This was my goal," Hudson said. "I was close last year and close the year before. I've been able to do it in the shot put the past two years, but I really wanted to get it done in both. I've got one done and now, hopefully, I'll get two done."
Getting it done in the discus this year basically came down to one thing: Better techinque.
"I was confident enough in all the training I've done the past three years," she said. "This year, especially, I've been working a lot on my technical stuff just to get to this point."
Hudson will try to defend her two golds in the shot put Saturday morning, where she enters the event with the best toss in Class D this season at 44-10. Second-best is 41-2 1/4 by Berglund.
Hudson's winning throw Friday of 138-2 in the discus came on her fifth throw. She had thrown 138-1 on her second try. Her best throw this year was 139-2.
"I really wasn't nervous," Hudson said. "I'm glad to have the experience under my belt. It really helps a lot being here before. The nerves don't really take over. More so, it was emotions, feeling pressure, but I was also really excited to compete."
Hudson currently sits second all-class in the discus event at this year's state meet behind Madison Smith of Gothenburg at 145-2.
"My technique has come a long ways," Hudson said. "I watched to videos back to last year and it's change a lot. I give full credit to outside training. I couldn't do it without the help of other people telling me things I'm doing wrong and things I'm doing right. Technique really makes this a difference, especially tin his event."
