MINDEN — A grisly discovery inside a vehicle pulled from an irrigation reuse pit south of here Tuesday may resolve the case of a Kearney man who went missing 15 months ago.
According to a news release Wednesday evening from the Nebraska State Patrol, the vehicle was found about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, submerged in the reuse pit near Nebraska Highway 10 about three miles south of Minden.
The vehicle was towed from the water, and the remains of a deceased person and a deceased dog were found inside.
After preliminary investigation, authorities believe the deceased person is Scott Rockefeller of Kearney, who disappeared in late June 2020.
Kearney County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon and were joined by officers from the Kearney Police Department and NSP on the belief the vehicle may be associated with a missing-person investigation, NSP said in its news release.
According to an October 2020 article in the Kearney Hub, Rockefeller, 30, last had been seen leaving an area just west of Minden near 29 and K roads the previous June 29, and was believed to be traveling with his brown Labrador-mix dog named Zoe.
He was believed to be driving a silver, four-door 2014 Nissan Altima sedan.
In October, Kearney police were asking farmers and rural residents to check their property for Rockefeller, on the chance that with leaves falling off the trees he might be easier to find.
A Kearney police investigator said at that time that Rockefeller’s social media and banking accounts had seen no activity, and that no foul play was suspected.
Kearney County Attorney Melodie Bellamy has ordered an autopsy in the case and has requested that the State Patrol’s Investigative Services Division conduct the investigation, NSP said in its news release Wednesday.
No signs of foul play were found at the scene, the patrol said.
