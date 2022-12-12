Sometimes one vote really can make a difference.
That was the case with Harry T. Burn and the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving women the right to vote.
The Hastings Museum played host Sunday afternoon to a Nebraska Humanities program about the 19th Amendment and the women’s suffrage movement from speaker Dianne Bystrom.
She talked about the role Nebraska played in women’s suffrage, but also Burn’s role.
The U.S. House of Representatives voted to approve the 19th Amendment by a wide margin on May 21, 1919. The Senate approved it on June 4, 1919.
The ratification process began June 10, 1919, with passage in Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Nebraska became the 14th state to approve the 19th Amendment, on Aug. 2, 1919.
To ratify an amendment takes three-quarters of the states. There were 48 states at the time, which meant 36 states were needed for ratification.
Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the 19th Amendment on Aug. 18, 1920.
Bystrom said Tennessee was an interesting state because it was a southern state with many anti-suffrage advocates, but also a strong pro-suffrage association.
Burn voted with anti-suffragists on a motion to table the ratification resolution for the 19th Amendment, creating a 48-48 tie.
Burn’s mother wrote him a letter, encouraging him to support ratification, and he voted yes, effectively breaking the tie.
Speaker Seth Walker also changed his vote. Burn’s vote provided a 49th vote, and Walker’s gave the amendment its 50th vote and the constitutional majority needed for ratification.
“Two things: Don’t forget the power of mothers, and the other thing is the power of one vote,” Bystrom said. “One vote can make a difference.”
Bystrom is director emerita of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University.
She directed the center for 22 years before retiring in August 2018 and moving to Nebraska.
Catt was a leader in the suffrage movement, serving as a president of the National American Woman Suffrage Association and instrumental in establishing suffrage in New York in 1917.
Wyoming was the first state to allow women to vote. It was admitted to the Union with suffrage in 1890.
Other western states Colorado, Utah, Idaho and Washington also approved suffrage over the next 20 years.
Bystrom said suffrage was seen as tool at that time to increase population in western states.
She said Nebraska had the opportunity to become the first territory to approve women’s suffrage in January 1856, when the Nebraska Territorial Legislature passed suffrage but the session ended without a vote in the upper house.
The state’s unicameral legislature was not established until 1937.
Hebron and Beatrice were leading Nebraska suffrage communities because of pro-suffrage newspapers, the Hebron Journal and the Women’s Tribune in Beatrice.
A limited suffrage bill passed the Nebraska Legislature in 1917 with support of Gov. Morrell Keith Neville. An anti-suffrage ballot referendum failed.
Nebraska women voted in local elections in 1919, including in Geneva where more women than men cast votes approving a sewage bond.
Margaretta Dietrich of Hastings was the last president of Nebraska Woman Suffrage Association and first president of the League of Women Voters of Nebraska.
Once the 19th Amendment was ratified, 27 million women were enfranchised in 1920, which included Black women in 34 states and Indigenous women and Latin women in a few different states.
Laws in 14 southern states prevented Black people from voting.
The 19th Amendment affected citizens. When laws changed to consider minorities citizens they were given the right to vote, that includes Native Americans in 1924, Chinese Americans in 1943, Asian Indians in 1946, Japanese Americans in 1952 and Mexican Americans in 1954.
The Voting Rights Act of 1965 outlawed discriminatory voting barriers put in place by many southern states following the ratification of the 19th Amendment, and led an increase in voting rates by minorities.
The 19th Amendment has had a lasting effect on American voting.
Since 1964, more women have voted in elections than men.
In 1964, 2 million more women voted. In 2020, 9.7 million more women voted — 82.2 million versus 72.5 million.
“That’s why you hear a lot about women voters every election cycle,” she said. “They don’t vote like a monolith, but they can swing elections.”
