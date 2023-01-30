DAVENPORT — Lincoln musician David Marsh will offer a program on "Music of the Plains" Sunday at the Davenport Public Library here.
Marsh, who will appear as part of the Humanities Nebraska speaker bureau, will begin his program 3 p.m. in the library meeting room at 109 N. Maple Ave. Admission is free.
Marsh's goals with the program are to demonstrate the various cultures represented by pioneer settlers on the plains and to share stories and sing songs that arose out of their common experience of early life here.
Through the music and program, audiences learn about homesteading, cowboys, children's games, and the "wonders of the wide-open prairie."
Funding for Sunday's program comes from a Thrivent Action Team grant and a grant from Humanities Nebraska, the state of Nebraska and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.