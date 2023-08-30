APTOPIX Tropical Weather

A family braves the rain as bands of rain from Hurricane Idalia move through the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday. All four of Disney’s Florida theme parks operated with normal hours as Idalia’s main impact was further north in the Big Bend area of the state.

 Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP

PERRY, Fla. — Hurricane Idalia tore into Florida at the speed of a fast-moving train Wednesday, splitting trees in half, ripping roofs off hotels and turning small cars into boats before sweeping into Georgia and South Carolina as a still-powerful storm that flooded roadways and sent residents running for higher ground.

“All hell broke loose,” said Belond Thomas of Perry, a mill town located just inland from the Big Bend region where Idalia came ashore.

