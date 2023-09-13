Severe Weather-New England
Yellow caution tape surrounds a sinkhole in Leominster, Mass., Sept. 12. Parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island were flooded by heavy rain Monday night.

 Michael Casey/AP

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Hurricane Lee barreled north toward New England on Wednesday and threatened to unleash violent storms on the region just as communities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island dealt with tornado warnings and a second-straight day of heavy rain that opened up sinkholes and brought devastating flooding to several communities.

Late Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch for portions of Maine. A tropical storm watch also was issued for a large area of coastal New England from parts of Rhode Island to Stonington, Maine, including Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

