ELMONT, N.Y. — The Carolina Hurricanes needed overtime Friday to beat the York Islanders and end the teams’ first-round playoff series.

Paul Stastny, a veteran forward who came to the Hurricanes intent on winning a Stanley Cup, scored at 6:01 of overtime at UBS Arena to put an end to a hard-fought, physical series, Carolina winning four games to two.

