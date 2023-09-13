ANCHORAGE, Alaska — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola’s husband has died in an airplane crash in western Alaska, the latest fatality involving politicians or their loved ones in the nation’s largest state where flights are common because of a limited road system.

“We are devastated to share that Mary’s husband, Eugene Peltola Jr. — ‘Buzzy’ to all of us who knew and loved him — passed away earlier this morning following a plane accident in Alaska,” her chief of staff, Anton McParland, said in the statement issued Wednesday morning.

0
0
0
0
0